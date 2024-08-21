2 Michigan Players Named Top 2025 NFL Draft Prospects

Michigan football will look very different this season, as the team has lost head coach Jim Harbaugh to the Los Angeles Chargers, as well as a handful of other key players.

But, one bright spot is that CBS Sports analyst and expert Mike Renner has ranked two Michigan players the best in college football this season.

Top College Football Players for the 2025 NFL Draft

Renner released his first big board ahead of the college football season on Tuesday, Aug. 20, and it features 50 players which he thinks will be among the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

No. 1 on his tally is Will Johnson, cornerback, of Michigan.

“Johnson is an island corner with a fearless play style and big-play ability,” Renner stated. “His combination of size and suddenness gives him the ability to shut down routes in man coverage before they even start. No one fared better against top wide receiver talent on a consistent basis than Johnson.”

No. 2 on Renner’s list is another Michigan player: star defensive tackle Mason Graham.

“Sophomore defensive tackles aren’t supposed to dominate the way Graham did last season,” Renner wrote. “He lives in opponents backfields with his ability to defeat blocks with quicks, power and technique. It’s scary to think where Graham’s ceiling can push to after how polished he was already as a true sophomore.”

Early Michigan Football Rankings for the 2024 Season, According to Experts

Having two Michigan players at the top of this list should help relieve some anxieties from Wolverine fans who worry this year will be nothing like last year’s national championship run.

Nationally, analysts aren’t being too kind to the Wolverines in preseason rankings. The Wolverines aren’t expected to make another championship run this season.

In USA TODAY Sports’ re-ranking of all 134 college football teams, which came out on Tuesday, Aug. 20, Michigan came in at No. 16. Part of the reasoning for the lower ranking is that aside from Harbaugh leaving for Los Angeles, Michigan is still looking to name a starting quarterback. Alex Orji, Davis Warren and Jack Tuttle are competing for the position. What’s more, Michigan lost 13 key players in the 2024 NFL Draft, so they’re without a lot of veteran talent.

Georgia snagged the No. 1 spot in USA TODAY Sports’ college football team rankings, followed by Ohio State at No. 2.

In , which was released on Monday, Aug. 19, Michigan landed a bit better at No. 9 on the tally. ESPN ranked Georgia at No. 1 and Iowa at No. 2 on the list.

“The defending champs don’t go through as hard of a reset as the team they beat for the title (Washington), but there will be new faces on the field and the sideline,” ESPN stated. “Still, Michigan has arguably the best players at three different positions in cornerback Will Johnson, defensive tackle Mason Graham and tight end Colston Loveland. Johnson, Graham, Kenneth Grant and others lead a defense that should remain elite under veteran coordinator Wink Martindale.”

ESPN also noted that “Michigan will need to figure out its quarterback situation” sooner rather than later.