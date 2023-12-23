Michigan Football Rumors: Alabama Battles UM for Former Top-5 USC Star

The Michigan Wolverines and Alabama Crimson Tide are not just battling in the College Football Playoff. The latest Michigan rumors show Jim Harbaugh and Nick Saban are both aiming to land former five-star USC cornerback Domani Jackson. According to On3.com’s Pete Nakos, Michigan and Bama are the two favorites to land Jackson in the transfer portal.

“One of the top cornerbacks still on the board in the portal, Domani Jackson officially entered the transfer portal on Monday night,” Nakos wrote in a December 21 article titled, “Transfer Portal Intel: Latest on Evan Stewart, Walter Nolen, KJ Jefferson and more.”

“While he is open to landing anywhere, a source told On3, Michigan and Alabama are clearly in the lead a few days into his portal recruitment. Both were the top challengers to USC when he was a Five-Star Plus+ recruit in the 2022 cycle.”

Alabama Football: Crimson Tide Target Domani Jackson Was the No. 5 Ranked Player in 2022

This would be a significant addition for either Alabama or Michigan. Heading into USC, On3.com ranked Jackson as the No. 5 overall player in the 2022 class and the top cornerback in the country.

Jackson is just the latest USC player to hit the transfer portal. The former five-star is still looking for his first interception after two seasons with the Trojans.

Last season, Jackson posted 33 tackles and 3 pass deflections in 11 appearances for USC. Jackson would likely be aided by being on a more imposing defense with the unit being one of the Trojans’ biggest weaknesses under head coach Lincoln Riley.

Michigan Football Rumors: The Wolverines Were Among the Top Programs Who Offered Domani Jackson in 2022

As a top high school recruit in 2022, Michigan and Alabama were among the teams that offered Jackson. Clemson, Florida State and Georgia were among the top teams who were also in pursuit of the corner. 247Sports’ Greg Biggins compared Jackson to former NFL cornerback Xavier Rhodes after a standout high school career at California’s legendary Mater Dei.

“Long well built corner with an NFL body right now,” Biggins wrote in a May 26, 2021 evaluation. “Is all of 6-1, 190 pounds with long arms and plays a physical game. Has tremendous straight line speed and has run in the low 10.5-100m range. Excels in press coverage and can bully opposing receivers at the line of scrimmage. Has the speed to turn and run with any receiver but needs to continue to improve his ball awareness and tracking the football.

“…Can be a bit grabby at times and needs to improve on not trying to be overly physical in coverage down the field. Has improved his ball skills and could be a factor as a kick or punt returner in college.”

According to the On3 rankings, Alabama finished with the No. 2 ranked recruiting class for 2024, while Michigan was further down at No. 17. The Wolverines are 1.5-point favorites over the Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl matchup.

Heading into the College Football Playoff, Michigan is the slight favorite to win the national championship at +200 in the odds, per FanDuel. Alabama is a close second with +220 odds.