Michigan Predicted to Miss Out on Top-15 Player to ACC Program

With weeks remaining before the start of the season, the majority of the discussion around the Michigan Wolverines has been about things other than football. Yet, Michigan is not only preparing for the upcoming Big Ten season but is working heavily to bolster their recruiting class for 2025.

The Wolverines are in danger of missing out on one of their star targets. On3.com’s latest projections have five-star offensive tackle Andrew Babalola committing to Stanford over Michigan. The prediction gives Stanford an 88.8% chance to land Babalola with Michigan as a distant second with a 3.2% chance.

Babalola is playing at Blue Valley Northwest in Overland Park, Kans. If the Wolverines are able to close the gap, it would be a massive get as Babalola is the No. 15 rated overall player based on the industry’s average rankings, per On3. Babalola is the No. 4 ranked offensive tackle in the country for 2025.

Here’s what you need to know about Michigan’s recruiting rumors and Babalola’s future.

Andrew Babalola: ‘With Michigan, I Have Great Relationships There’

Rivals also predicts that Babalola will commit to Stanford. There is no shortage of interest in the star offensive linemen with additional offers from other top programs like Alabama, Oklahoma, Auburn, Florida State, Florida, Ole Miss and Miami. During an August 1, 2024, interview with On3.com’s Chad Simmons, Babalola spoke fondly of Michigan.

“With Michigan, I have great relationships there,” Babalola noted. “Coach Sherrone Moore offered me and started my recruitment there. He is now the head coach and coach Grant Newsome is recruiting me as well. It’s been great with them.”

The top recruit spoke more glowingly about Stanford. Babalola described Stanford as the “total package” when it comes to being his next potential home.

“There is the total package at Stanford,” Babalola said. “The academics are great, but my relationships with them are really good. I am close with coach Al Netter and coach Viane Talamaivao, the offensive line coaches. I have a great relationship with everyone there and overall, it’s a great place.”

Michigan Has the No. 16 Ranked Recruiting Class in 2025

It is not all bad news for Michigan as the program already has several top commitments for 2025. The Wolverines have the No. 16 ranked class in 2025, per 247Sports.

Michigan has 12 four-star recruits committed to the class and is still in contention for others like Babalola. Fenwick defensive linemen Nate Marshall and West Orange safety Ivan Taylor headline the current group of future Wolverines. Both defenders are ranked inside the top-60 players for 2025.

Michigan QB Alex Orji Was Named to The Athletic’s ‘Freaks List’ for 2024

The Wolverines have four current players that made The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman’s “Freaks List.” The annual list highlights some of the top athletes in college football. Potential starting quarterback Alex Orji is among the Michigan players who were named to the group.

“The 6-3, 238-pound Texan got some action for the national champion Wolverines as an occasional change-of-pace option for their ground attack, carrying the ball 15 times for 86 yards with one touchdown,” Feldman wrote in the August 6, story titled, “College football Freaks List 2024: Why Nyck Harbor takes No. 1 spot (again) in Bruce Feldman’s rankings.”

“This offseason, Orji ranked No. 1 on the Wolverines’ KPIs (Key Performance Indicators). His time of 2.46-seconds on Michigan’s reactive plyo stairs test was No. 1 of all Michigan’s Big Skill group (TE, LB, QB, RB, edge).”