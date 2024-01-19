Bucks Among Teams Interested in Dejounte Murray: Report

As the No. 2 seed, the Milwaukee Bucks are looking for all the help they can get. They have limited assets thanks to the Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard trades, but that shouldn’t stop them from trying. Per Chris Haynes, a new target has emerged for the Bucks – Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray.

“Milwaukee Bucks are among multiple teams who are registering interest in trading for Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray, league sources tell (NBA on TNT),” Haynes reported on January 19.

Murray has made both an All-Star team and NBA All-Defense team, so he would help the Bucks’ title chances. However, this supposed interest in him begs the question of how the Bucks would acquire him.

The only picks the Bucks have to offer two second-round picks in 2024 and 2027. To match contracts, they would have to offer Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton. Given Murray’s value, it’s hard to see how other interested parties couldn’t beat the Bucks. Other teams may also be turned off by Murray’s upcoming four-year extension worth $120 million, which could help Milwaukee.

There is also the option that the Bucks could trade one of Khris Middleton or Damian Lillard to swing a deal for Murray. However, doing so would be considered a lateral move at best and the Bucks would surely want more than him.

Dejounte Murray Wants to Play for Contender

Dejounte Murray may have a new team by the time the NBA Trade Deadline passes. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported both what the Hawks want for him and what team Murray would prefer.

“From people I’ve spoken with, the Hawks are asking for two firsts in return for Murray, who would prefer to join a team with a chance to make an immediate playoff run. So far, no one has met their demands,” O’Connor wrote in a January 15 story.

The Bucks certainly fit Murray’s reported preference as a contender. However, they possess no first-round picks, which would make a deal difficult to agree to. Even though Murray’s time with the Hawks has not gone as well as they would helped, he’s still a very productive NBA player.

Murray’s averaging 21 points per game on 47.1% shooting from the field and 38.3% from three. On top of that, he also averages 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists. Even if his expensive extension will kick in next season, Murray is a valuable asset who is sure to get the Hawks a few assets.

Bucks Considered ‘Possible Home’ for PJ Tucker

If the Bucks fail to acquire Dejounte Murray, another possible option for them would be former Buck PJ Tucker. Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported that if Tucker gets waived, the Bucks would be considered among his possible next destinations.

“The Clippers’ P.J. Tucker remains a strong trade candidate, with the Wizards being mentioned as a possible landing spot, sources said. Washington would offer the opportunity of a buyout for Tucker. The Suns and Bucks are two teams considered possible homes for Tucker if he were to become a free agent, sources said,” Fischer wrote in a January 17 story.

At this stage in his career, Tucker would likely not cost an asset and could possibly be had without giving up anything.