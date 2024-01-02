Bucks Urged to Land $109 Million Star in Blockbuster Trade

The Milwaukee Bucks have outgunned their competition to the tune of a 24-8 record to enter the new year – but if Milwaukee wants that success to translate to the postseason, the Bucks need some defensive reinforcements.

Behind the Buck Pass’ Dalton Sell urged the Bucks should make a call for Golden State Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins after The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami reported that Wiggins’ recent $109 million extension is not a “major barrier” for the Warriors to explore his trade market.

Sell believes that Wiggings could fill what’s become a perennial void at the wing position.

“Though Milwaukee’s defensive struggles have particularly been an issue this year, the team has been hindered by a lack of a legitimate wing defender for several years now. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Jimmy Butler have wreaked havoc on this team over their last two playoff runs due to this, and the Bucks still don’t have a clear-cut answer this season,” Sell wrote. “Getting Wiggins could surely help.

“The 6-foot-7 forward is as versatile as they come, as he’s able to defend a handful of different players and positions when called upon. This was evident in the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, where Wiggins held the trio of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Derrick White to 26-of-81 field goal shooting (32.1 percent), per NBA.com.”

Potential Trade Package for Bucks to Land Golden State Warriors Star Andrew Wiggins

With Wiggins in the first year of a four-year, $109 million deal with the Warriors, the Bucks would have to clear some cap space to make room for the former No. 1 overall pick.

Sell suggested the Bucks send Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton a minimum-salary player (MarJon Beauchamp, A.J. Green, Chris Livingston, Robin Lopez, etc.) and a draft pick for Wiggins. That’s quite a haul for the former No. 1 overall pick who has shown a decline this season, but that could benefit the Bucks in negotiations.

At his best, Wiggins is a new-age 3-and-D wing who can pressure at the rim and in the lane due to his elite explosiveness. Over the past three years, he’s averaged 17.7 points per game while shooting 47.2% overall and 38.9% from beyond the arc, per Basketball Reference.

The Warriors must decide whether to reach a rookie-scale extension with Jonathon Kuminga, who has not gelled with Wiggins as they’d hoped. If Golden State sees Kuminga as a future building block, the Warriors would be wise to field offers for Wiggins — and the Bucks should be among the list of callers.

Bucks Defense Struggles in Christmas Day Loss to the Knicks

While the Bucks are humming and their 129-122 loss to the New York Knicks is just that — one loss in their past 10 games — their ability to close games on defense was apparent.

The Ringer listed the Bucks’ smothered comeback attempt against the Knicks as one of the biggest takeaways from the Christmas Day slate of games.

“The bigger-picture question for Milwaukee is who fits best as the fifth man in closing lineups, alongside the four shoo-ins of Giannis, Dame, Brook Lopez, and Khris Middleton. Starter Malik Beasley probably isn’t the answer: He played only 19 minutes on Christmas and didn’t score a single point, and his limitations as a perimeter defender are readily apparent,” The Ringer article reads. “Bobby Portis is the Bucks’ sixth man, but coach Adrian Griffin has been reluctant to play the super-big Giannis-Lopez-Portis combination this season. (They’ve all shared the court for only 14 total minutes, per PBP Stats.) Pat Connaughton’s a theoretical fit, but inconsistent. Jae Crowder is injured and 33 years old.”