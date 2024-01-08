Giannis Antetokounmpo Frustrated with Coaching, Recent Play

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have been struggling since 2024 started. They’re just 6-4 in their last 10 games and have lost three out of their last four. Two of those losses came to the Indiana Pacers, who have now beaten the Bucks four times this season.

Milwaukee decided to trade for Damian Lillard in the offseason. The deal put two of the best in the world together as Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo have hopes to be the best duo in basketball. However, it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows. In fact, Giannis was frustrated after the recent loss to the Houston Rockets and called out the coaching staff, players, and even the equipment manager. He said the following, according to ESPN:

“We have to be better. We have to play better, we have to defend better, we have to trust one another better, we have to be coached better,” Antetokounmpo said. “Every single thing, everybody has to be better. It starts from the equipment manager — he has to wash our clothes better. The bench has to be better, the leaders of the team have to be more vocal, we have to make more shots, we have to defend better, we have to have a better strategy, we have to be better. We have four months to get better, so we’ll see.”

Despite the recent struggles, Milwaukee has the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. While that doesn’t excuse their play, it adds perspective on how good this duo can be once they figure each other out.

Damian Lillard Has Struggled Recently

Part of the frustration for Giannis could be due to Damian Lillard’s recent struggles. The superstar point guard is going through a rough stretch, making just one or two three-pointers in his past five games. This came after a stretch where it looked like he had finally figured it out.

Lillard spoke to Eric Nehm of The Athletic in December and even admitted he hasn’t played as well as he can.

“It’s going to be in the air. It’s when they get up there early and I can’t even get off the screen and get into a shot, but the moment that they’re not at the level, it’s gone. So, it doesn’t have to be like, ‘Oh we’re just getting back to our man.’ It’s like that split second. A little bit. And like, right now I’m not even making my three. Like, bro, the scariest thing is that we’re (15-6) right now, and we’re trying to figure it all out. And I haven’t even gotten started, bro. I promise you.”

Once he gets rolling, this duo will be scary.

Giannis Wanted Adrian Griffin

While the comment about Adrian Griffin shouldn’t be looked at as much as anything, it’s a bit concerning that it was said by Giannis. It was reported by Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report before he agreed to be the Milwaukee Bucks’ next coach that Giannis wanted him.

The front office granted him his wish and now he needs to find a way to figure it out with him. This team has two of the best players in basketball and at some point, it’s as simple as them playing as well as they can.