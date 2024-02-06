Bucks ‘Continue to Show Strong Interest’ in $56 Million Wing: Report

The Milwaukee Bucks want more defensive personnel along the wing without compromising their offense. One option they could look into is Brooklyn Nets wing Dorian Finney-Smith, who, according to SNY’s Ian Begley, the Bucks want.

“As the Nets get closer to Thursday’s trade deadline, it’s worth noting that Milwaukee had continued to show strong interest in Dorian Finney-Smith as of late last week,” Begley reported in a February 6 story.

Begley added that the Nets have no reason to trade Finney-Smith as soon as possible, knowing his contract situation.

“Finney-Smith is under contract through next season with a player option in 2025-26. So Brooklyn is not under pressure to move him by the deadline.”

Finney-Smith is in the second year of a four-year, $55.6 million contract. He also has a reputation for being a proven two-way defender who can shoot threes. He has a career three-point percentage of 35.9% and is shooting 38.3% from three during the 2023-24 season.

The Nets are 20-29 and enter February 6 as the No. 11 seed in the Eastern Conference. Even if they made Finney-Smith available, the Bucks only have two second-round picks to offer at most for him.

Bucks Among Teams Interested in Dorian Finney-Smith

The Bucks’ interest in Dorian Finney-Smith dates back to a February 1 story from the New York Post’s Brian Lewis. Lewis reported that the Bucks were among the teams who have expressed interest in the wing.

“A source told The Post the Nets rejected an offer of two first-rounders for Finney-Smith, reportedly coveted by not just the Lakers but also by the Mavericks, Bucks, Thunder, Suns and Kings. O’Neale could fetch a first-round pick and has also been linked to the Mavericks, Nuggets, Pacers, Bucks, Timberwolves, Suns, and Kings.”

Those competitors have first-round picks to offer for Dorian Finney-Smith, while the Bucks don’t. However, O’Neale may be more feasible as a trade target because his contract is expiring. Not to mention, the Nets owe him $9.5 million this season, so it wouldn’t take as many salaries to match for him.

What Bucks are Offering for Dorian Finney-Smith

Yahoo Sports! Jake Fischer detailed what the Bucks are willing to offer the Nets for Dorian Finney-Smith. First, he reported why the Bucks don’t have enough

“Dorian Finney-Smith is another player on the Bucks’ radar, sources confirmed, as his $13.3 million salary would not require parting with Portis. But Milwaukee doesn’t have the first-round draft capital that Brooklyn, sources said, is seeking for its swingman,” Fischer reported in a February 6 story.

Fischer included what the Bucks have dangled in a deal for Finney-Smith.

“The Bucks have been including Marjon Beauchamp in conversations, sources said, along with the No. 35 pick Milwaukee will inherit from Portland in this June’s draft.”

Fischer concluded by adding what the Bucks are trying to do to add sweetener to a potential trade for the wing.

“The Bucks, along with the Sixers, are among several teams that have contacted the likes of New Orleans and Oklahoma City, sources said, attempting to trade future first-round pick swaps or packages of second-round picks to acquire extra first-round selections.”