Damian Lillard Has Strong Words for Tyrese Haliburton After Bucks Loss

After pretty much sealing the Indiana Pacers‘ victory against the Milwaukee Bucks, Tyrese Haliburton mocked Damian Lillard‘s signature celebration. After hitting the dagger against the Bucks, Haliburton looked at a wrist like there was a watch, then said, “I know what time it is!”

“I know what time it is.” – Tyrese Haliburton. 🗣️🗣️ pic.twitter.com/KtTpKrmHcQ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 8, 2023

After the Pacers eliminated the Bucks from the In-Sean Tournament, Lillard responded to Haliburton mocking the “Dame Time” celebration.

Damian Lillard says he respected Tyrese Haliburton pulling out the "Dame Time" wrist tap but Lillard also notes to "be humble" when you're having your moment because you never know when it ends https://t.co/2SAxQNYmsP pic.twitter.com/Ts043w25Un — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) December 8, 2023

“When you dish it out, you gotta be willing to take it. As many times as I’ve done it to people, I can’t be upset when somebody else does it,” Lillard said per FanDuel’s Rob Lopez. “I didn’t mind it. I’ve also known that when you’re having your moment it’s important to be careful. Be humble when you’re having your moments because you just never know when the tables turn.”

Lillard has flashed his “Dame Time” signature many times whenever he took over a game in its closing moments. So much so that it’s been used for commercials in the past.

Play

Lillard and the Bucks will get their chance to avenge their loss against the Pacers on December 13. While they may no longer be in the In-Season Tournament, the Bucks may need to keep the Pacers at a distance after the success they’ve had.

Damian Lillard Says He’s Just Getting Started

While talking with The Athletic’s Eric Nehm, Damian Lillard talked about how he believes the Bucks can get even better from here despite his rocky start, he thinks he can get better.

“Right now, I’m not even making my three. Like, bro, the scariest thing is that we’re (15-7) right now, and we’re trying to figure it all out. And I haven’t even gotten started, bro. I promise you,” Lillard said in a December 7 story.

In 20 games with the Bucks, Lillard is shooting a respectable 35.7% from three during the 2023-24 season, per NBA.com. However, that is a slight downtick from his career three-point percentage, as he’s shot 37.1% from three throughout his career, per Basketball-Reference.

Lillard more often than not was the No. 1 option when he played for the Portland Trail Blazers. Adjusting to being the second in the pecking order after being first for so long is not as easy as it would seem to be despite Lillard’s obvious talent.

Tyrese Haliburton Celebrates Pacers Win

After Tyrese Haliburton beat Damian Lillard and the Bucks, he tweeted a clip from the movie Hardball. In the clip, the little leaguers celebrate that with their win, they’re going to a championship game.

Haliburton is evidently excited to make it to the finals of the NBA’s first In-Season Tournament, which has been a hit. Even if the In-Season Tournament has no baring on the playoffs, the Pacers have made for quite an exciting story. The teams pegged as contenders were expected to be in the finals. While the Pacers may not be a contender, they are rising through the ranks so that they could make some noise in the playoffs.

While not having the same expectations as the Bucks, the Pacers’ in-season tournament run has been impressive.