Bucks’ Doc Rivers Hire Makes Trade for Blazers Wing Unlikely: Analyst

The Milwaukee Bucks made some major modifications when they fired Adrian Griffin and replaced him with Doc Rivers. However, hiring Rivers as head coach may eliminate one of their trade targets.

Following the hire, The Athletic’s Sean Highkin explained why Portland Trail Blazers wing Matisse Thybulle

“Worth keeping in mind: Matisse Thybulle…has veto rights over any deal for the first year because he had an RFA offer sheet matched,” Highkin tweeted on his X account on January 24. “I don’t think he’s signing off on a trade to Milwaukee in light of the coaching hire they just made.”

Highkin also clarified on his X account that what he wrote was not him reporting any intel.

“I did not report this, I simply pointed out that by rule, Thybulle has the ability to veto a trade this year, and his last stint playing for Doc Rivers did not go well.”

Thybulle played under Rivers for the Philadelphia 76ers from 2020 to 2023 before the Sixers traded him to the Trail Blazers. Rivers did not consistently feature Thybulle in the Sixers’ rotation. Despite Rivers’ lack of trust, Thybulle has made the NBA’s All-Defense team twice in 2021 and 2022.

Dave Joerger Might Join Doc Rivers in Milwaukee

After ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed that Doc Rivers was the Bucks’ next coach, he reported that one of his assistants, Dave Joerger, might join him.

“One high-level assistant coach under consideration to join Rivers in Milwaukee is Dave Joerger, sources told ESPN. Joerger, the former head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings, spent three seasons with Rivers in Philadelphia,” Wojnarowski reported in a January 24 story.

When the Sixers fired Rivers, Joeger left their coaching staff along with Sam Cassell. Joerger currently works as a coaching consultant for the Cleveland Cavaliers, but evidently, that might change with Rivers in charge.

Matisse Thybulle Named as Bucks Trade Target

Highkin originally brought up Matisse Thybulle in response to a January 24 story written by Yahoo Sports! Jake Fischer.

Fischer named Thybulle among the possible players the Bucks could target on the trade market.

“The combined $12.5 million salary between (Pat) Connaughton and (Cam) Payne would put Milwaukee in position to land several targets, such as Portland wing Matisse Thybulle and Clippers forward P.J. Tucker, sources said. Alex Caruso would mark a dream outcome for the Bucks, but Chicago has indicated the Bulls would need multiple first-round picks to even consider parting with Caruso, according to league sources, if Chicago even truly considers moving him at all,” Fischer wrote.

While Thybulle may not want to reunite with Doc Rivers, the Trail Blazers may not want to part with him regardless. Especially knowing the few assets that the Bucks have at the moment. Because of the Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard trades, the Bucks are out of first-round picks to offer in a trade. Rivers didn’t play Thybulle because, despite his excellent wing defense, he was not a consistent as a three-point shooter.

However, Thybulle has evolved in that department. He’s shooting a career-high 36.7% from three this year. For that reason, his skillset might make him too expensive for the Bucks.