Red Flag Raised Over Bucks’ Giannis, Damian Lillard Connection

The Milwaukee Bucks‘ union of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard is leaving more to be desired despite the team being a clear championship contender.

Through 25 games, the Bucks are second in the Eastern Conference with a 19-7 record — the best start to a season Lillard has had since 2015.

Antetokounmpo is breaking not only career franchise records but also reset the single-game scoring record with a 64-point performance against the Indiana Pacers on December 13.

However, it’s not the product on the floor that is the problem but what’s missing that is raising red flags around the NBA. The pairing of Antetokounmpo and Lillard should unlock the peak of the modern pick-and-roll and a devastating two-man game in Milwaukee.

But it’s not there yet, and the Bucks have not emphasized making it a calling card in crunch time through the first third of the regular season, and that’s concerning considering coach Adrian Griffin’s best intentions have not translated onto the floor.

Bucks Have Not Emphasized Giannis, Lillard Pick-and-Roll

Ahead of a November 30 matchup with the Chicago Bulls, Griffin made it clear that when the Bucks need a basket, they plan to exploit the dream scenario when the team made the trade for Lillard.

“The go-to is definitely going to be the pick-and-rolls,” Griffin told The Athletic when asked why Milwaukee hasn’t emphasized the pick-and-roll combo of Lillard and Antetokounmpo. “When we need a basket, you’re going to put those two in action.”

While Antetokounmpo and Lillard’s connection is still in its infancy, the Bucks haven’t prioritized the duo’s chemistry so far this season, running pick-and-rolls more frequently with Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis (per possession).

“Through 21 games, Antetokounmpo and Lillard have been in only 185 pick-and-rolls together, which is the 28th-most for duos around the league,” The Athletic’s Eric Nehm wrote. “The Knicks’ Jalen Brunson and Mitchell Robinson, who lead the league in pick-and-roll frequency as a duo, have already been in 400 pick-and-rolls.

“In fact, Antetokounmpo and Lillard don’t even lead the Bucks in the category. Lopez has been in more pick-and-rolls with Lillard (257) this season than Antetokounmpo. And if you take a look at pick-and-roll frequency as a rate-based statistic, Portis has participated in pick-and-rolls with Lillard at a higher frequency (20.72 picks per 100 possessions) than Antetokounmpo (18.98).”

Lillard emphasized that he needs more time and reps with Antetokounmpo, but are the Bucks willing to compromise winning in December and January to allow the duo to develop their chemistry? That remains to be seen.

“Myself and Giannis are just still trying to figure out how we can be in more actions together and take advantage of some of these defenses together,” Lillard told The Athletic on December 7. “You don’t really know when it is going to click. It just, it just happens. … I think it takes reps, like anything else.”

NBA Sources Weigh in on Bucks’ Ability to Close Games With Lillard

Weighing the Lillard trade in Milwaukee, a league source told Heavy reporter Steve Bulpett that he is skeptical of the Bucks’ ability to close games due to the conflict of having two of the league’s most dominant takeover players.

“I understand why you had to make that initial move, but I will say to you I’m not entirely convinced on Damian Lillard in that situation,” the source told Heavy. “The issue is figuring out how to close out games. Lillard’s always been the one on his team to take over. That’s his superpower. It’s what he brings to the table.”

The remedy may just be establishing the pick-and-roll and having Lillard dissect the best opportunity available.

“If they develop and get into a good two-man game, at that point the other team has to commit a third defender to stop those two,” one coach told Heavy. “And that leaves a guy open, and a guy like (Khris) Middleton is good enough to knock down shots. The other guys, too. They’ve got guys who can knock down shots.”