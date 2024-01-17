Giannis Sends Viral 3-Word Message After Lillard’s Game-Winner

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was just as stunned as fans who witnessed Damian Lillard sink a half-court buzzer-beater to clinch a 143-142 victory over the Sacramento Kings on January 14.

DAMIAN LILLARD FOR THE WIN AT THE BUZZER! pic.twitter.com/VKTFal8Dxo — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 15, 2024

But Antetokounmpo couldn’t help but borrow from Lillard’s coveted catchphrase when it came to his postgame reaction on social media.

“IT’S DAME TIME,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter) with a photo of Bucks teammates and Lillard flashing their wrists, viewed over one million times, following the win that keeps Milwaukee firmly in second place in the Eastern Conference with a 28-12 record.

The Bucks are three games behind the Boston Celtics (31-9) entering a January 17 matchup with the No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (23-15).

Giannis Speaks on Damian Lillard’s Historic Buzzer-Beater

Lillard’s game-winner will be one to remember. It was his 2,500th made 3-pointer in the seven-time All-Star’s 12-year career.

Antetokounmpo has played over 700 career games in 11 years in Milwaukee and believes what Lillard pulled off was the greatest buzzer-beater since he was drafted.

“I’ve been with the team 11 years, that’s arguably the best buzzer-beater shot ever made (during that time). And he’s been on the team for 40 games. Would you guys disagree with me?” Giannis mused to local media the locker room after the game, per The Athletic.

Lillard’s 32-foot jumper already seemed improbable, but Antetokounmpo was more amazed by how Lillard got to his point-of-release.

Trailing by two points with five seconds left on the clock, Lillard delivered the inbound pass to Brook Lopez on a give-and-go. Lillard got the ball back and sped past All-Star Kings guard De’Aaron Fox before stepping to his left and releasing a rainbow shot. As the ball swished, Lillard turned around nonchalantly and tapped his wrist: “Dame Time.”

“For Dame, guys, he caught it from the other side of the court, dribbled down full speed, in and out dribble, sidestep from the logo, and knocked it down off balance. For me, it’s the best,” Antetokounmpo said.

Lillard can surpass Reggie Miller for fourth all-time in 3-pointers made with 61 more conversions this season. Here’s how the top five all-time stands as of January 17, 2023:

Bucks No. 5 in Power Rankings Approaching Midpoint of 2024 NBA Season

Despite a middling defense that ranks 19th in defensive rating and is allowing opponents 120 points per game, the Bucks are trumping even some of the league’s best with their offense.

Milwaukee is riding a three-game winning streak that includes a 33-point rout of the No. 1-ranked Celtics (135-102; January 11) in The Athletic’s latest NBA power rankings. The Bucks are currently fifth, coming off wins over the Golden State Warriors (135-102; January 13) and Kings as well.

Wins over the Cavaliers on Wednesday and the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, January 20 should position Milwaukee to climb the rankings at the midpoint of the 2024 season.

The Bucks are on pace for 57 wins this season and appear to be finding another level to their offense by exploiting the Lillard-Giannis pick-and-roll more frequently than in the first leg of the season.

Whether that offensive dominance can carry them through the postseason as it has over this past stretch of games remains to be seen.