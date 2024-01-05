Giannis Antetokounmpo Shows Love to Victor Wembanyama

The Milwaukee Bucks faced off against the San Antonio Spurs on January 4, 2024. It was the first time Giannis Antetokounmpo played against Victor Wembanyama as Wembanyama missed the first game between the two teams.

As the young phenom showed off his talents, the two-time MVP had nothing but praise for him. After the game, Giannis said the following during the NBA on TNT postgame:

“He’s an unbelievable talent. Can score at will any time he wants. Plays the right way. Plays to win. It was great playing against him.”

Wembanyama showed in his 26 minutes that he’s as good as advertised. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft has lived up to the huge expectations that were placed on him when he entered the league. Giannis is who he is at this point. There’s an argument that he’s the best player in the world and he showed that again in this game.

Perhaps this was a matchup between this year’s Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player.

Giannis and Wembanyama Put On a Show

In their first game against each other, two two stars put on a show. Giannis finished the game with 44 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists, and 1 block. Wembanyama impressed with 27 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, and 5 blocks.

Supercut of the highlights in the final 90 seconds between Wemby and Giannis/King of the Monsters. Bucks win 125-121. Tremendous content. pic.twitter.com/MZbVRSrWdI — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 5, 2024

Milwaukee won the game, 125-121.

This was a marquee matchup and it delivered for more reasons than one. Not only did Antetokounmpo and Wembanyama play well, but the game was back and forth all night. Milwaukee was expected to win this game with ease, but they’ve had their struggles as the team gets used to playing with Damian Lillard.

Brook Lopez Loved the Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama Battle

With the stars meeting for the first time, it was a game that even their teammates were excited to watch. It’s not every night that two players who are their size get to battle against each other and show how good they truly are.

Eric Nehm of The Athletic spoke with Brook Lopez after the game and the Bucks big man was impressed with what both of them did on the court.

“There was definitely a few things where I was like I haven’t really seen that before. I mean, there was a point where I was on the bench and I was just watching the game and Giannis came down and did something amazing and then Wembanyama came back and did something amazing as well. And it was like, “Wow. I’m watching something really special here.” The game’s going like this, I don’t know, I mean, I’ll shoot a few more left shoulder jump hooks and that might be it for me with my normal down-to-earth stuff. But it was really cool to see. it was awesome.”

Lopez, who was a finalist for the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year Award, knows a thing or two about talent. He’s the all-time leading scorer for the Brooklyn Nets and won a championship with the Bucks in 2021. Showing his recognition for the rookie proves again that others around the league are keeping a tab on him.