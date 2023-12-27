Bucks Have ‘Healthy Level of Admiration’ for $39 Million Wing: Report

With the Milwaukee Bucks vying for another NBA title, it comes as no surprise that they would be looking for help. On December 25, NBA Insider Marc Stein reported that they still admire PJ Tucker, with whom they won a title with.

“The Bucks and the Heat are two Eastern Conference title contenders that A) are both playing on this Christmas and B) still maintain a healthy level of admiration, league sources say, for the Clippers’ out-of-favor P.J. Tucker,” Stein wrote via his Substack.

Tucker has familiarity with many of the Bucks’ core players. However, Stein explained why their potential interest in bringing him back is, as he puts it, “not nearly that simple.”

“Tucker, one of the league’s four current 38-year-olds until LeBron James turns 39 on Saturday, has no current role with the Clippers after Philadelphia folded Tucker’s salary into the Harden trade. Tucker, though, is earning $11 million this season and has one more guaranteed season in that same financial ballpark, which obviously complicates his trade market.”

The Bucks could acquire Tucker’s deal using primarily the likes of Bobby Portis or Pat Connaughton to make a trade work. However, with Tucker being in the Clippers’ doghouse, there’s not much need to trade rotation players for someone who’s not only expensive, but also not playing.

PJ Tucker Believes He Can Still Play

PJ Tucker told ClutchPoints’ Tomer Azarly that, despite not being in the Clippers’ rotation, he believes he can still play.

“I don’t have a role on this team right now,” Tucker told Azarly in a December 11 story. “I’m out of the lineup. It was a decision that was made, and I’m living with it right now. But obviously, I feel like I still got a lot to contribute to a team to be able to win, whether that’s here or somewhere else. And here, it’s just not there right now. So I want to do what I can do.”

Tucker added his current priorities as a player between winning and playing.

“It’s both,” Tucker told Azarly. “I think it’s kind of prioritized together at the same time and playing a role. And when you know, you can play that role and have played that role on championship-level teams, not just winning championships, but teams that have a chance to win a championship over the last seven years, eight years. So yeah.”

Tucker has made a name for himself as a valued rotation player on multiple playoff teams. At 38, he may not be as agile as he once was, but at the very least, he brings title experience.

Multiple Teams ‘Monitoring’ PJ Tucker: Report

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Tucker’s frustration with the Clippers and that multiple contenders are keeping their eyes peeled on the situation.

“Multiple contending teams are monitoring the Tucker situation in LA. For the season, Tucker, 38, has averaged 1.3 points and 2.9 rebounds. He is earning $11 million this season and has a player option worth $11.5 million for the 2024-25 season,” Charania wrote in a December 11 story.

Charania didn’t mention the Bucks as a Tucker suitor. However, factoring in their past and the Bucks’ reported “admiration” for Tucker, it wouldn’t be hard to deduce that they would be one of his interested suitors should he hit the buyout market.