Milwaukee Bucks Make Surprising Decision to Fire Adrian Griffin

The Milwaukee Bucks have fired Adrian Griffin, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Griffin was in his first season as a head coach, leading the team to a 30-13 record. Despite the second-place spot in the Eastern Conference, there have been obvious issues for the Bucks. On the defensive end, they’ve been one of the worst in basketball.
Bucks Head Coaching Candidates
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Doc Rivers has emerged as a serious candidate to become the next head coach. Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Rivers will be near the top of the list and that the Bucks are planning to put together a small pool of coaches and interview them.
It’s uncertain who else the Bucks will go after. At this point in the year, not many coaches are available.
Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported that Giannis Antetokounmpo lost faith in Griffin in recent weeks.
While Mike Budenholzer had his reasons for being fired, and it still might be the right decision in the long run, he likely would’ve done a better job than Griffin did this season. Perhaps he could return to Milwaukee, although that’s extremely unlikely.
Important Deadline Coming up for Milwaukee
Firing Griffin seems to be the right idea. However, it’s tough to blame everything on him. As the Milwaukee Bucks defense took a major hit this season, all of that blame seems to be getting put on him. In reality, the Bucks don’t have many good defenders on their roster. They lack a POA and wing defender.
As the deadline approaches, they have massive moves to make. Whether that be for a POA defender or something else, Milwaukee must improve defensively. No matter who the coach is, it’s going to be tough to succeed with this team defensively.
This is an interesting spot for them to be in and it made the deadline even more important. Milwaukee’s a championship or bust team and with that being the case, they have to make the right moves every step of the way.