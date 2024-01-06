Bucks’ Malik Beasley Fires Off Warning to Pacers: ‘Not Going to Be Pretty’

The Indiana Pacers did a number on the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2023-24 season. In their five matchups, the Pacers won their season series 4-1. Despite that, Bucks starter Malik Beasley believes Indiana wouldn’t have nearly the same luck if they meet in the playoffs.

Malik Beasley on Pacers beating them four out of five times: “I know we’re going to play them in the playoffs, and boy, it’s not going to be pretty for them.” pic.twitter.com/8uv4LmN2EA — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 5, 2024

“I know we’re going to play them in the playoffs, and boy, it’s not going to be pretty for them,” Beasley told Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes in a January 5 interview. “The way the league is shaping up, I think we’re going to play them in the playoffs as a 2-7 or a 1-8.”

Despite four of the Bucks’ 10 losses coming at the Pacers’ hands this season, Beasley’s confidence has evidently not wavered. To be fair, the postseason is a completely different ballpark from the regular season. A big advantage is having playoff experience, which the Bucks have and the Pacers do not.

The Pacers have not made the playoffs since 2020, with the only current Pacer from that roster being Myles Turner. Indiana has gone through major changes since then, and their inexperience could be a problem for them against the Bucks.

Malik Beasley Explains Why He Chose Bucks Over Lakers

In that same interview with Haynes, Malik Beasley explained why he decided not to return to the Los Angeles Lakers despite them offering more money.

In my B/R Live stream with Bucks guard Malik Beasley, he said he turned down more money from Lakers and Mavericks to bet on himself. He’s shooting 47 percent from distance in a starting role on a minimum deal. pic.twitter.com/7M1ZkBVo4D — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 5, 2024

“The Lakers wanted to re-sign me, but on a smaller deal for about six million. I probably would have gotten more if I stayed,” Beasley told Haynes. “With the Lakers, there was a lot of unknowns. With Austin Reaves signing again, I had to be smart about that, about my playing time and what my role would be.

Beasley then explained why the Bucks appealed to him in free agency.

“Jon (Horst) is such a great person. We talk a lot, and he was like, ‘You have the opportunity to start here. You have a chance to win a championship. For me, most importantly, some veterans around my team. Most of the teams I’ve been on, besides LeBron (James) and (Anthony Davis), they’ve been young. Minnesota, Utah, all of them being young, so I’m the vet on the team,” Beasley said.

Since then, Beasley has started on one of the best teams record-wise in the NBA. Doing so could pave the way for him to get another payday, especially if the Bucks win another title or come close.

Malik Beasley Addresses Last Season’s Struggles

Malik Beasley explained why things didn’t go well when he was on the Lakers during his brief stay with the team.

Bucks guard Malik Beasley blames himself for how his Lakers tenure ended last season: “It was more of the past things that happened in my life that caused me to not play at my best.” pic.twitter.com/eIjJ4FVyvj — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 5, 2024

“It was more of the past things that happened in my life that caused me to not play at my best,” Beasley said. “It was a lot going on. I wasn’t the player I wanted to be, and I hold myself accountable. I wasn’t putting in the extra work as I am now, and it showed. It had nothing to do with the system or anything. I feel like, obviously, if I could have been put in a better position, I could have done better, but it’s not about that.

Beasley did not play a prominent role on the Lakers during their 2023 playoff run. He played in 11 of their 16 playoff games.