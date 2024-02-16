Patrick Beverley Calls Out Danilo Gallinari After Joining Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks made a mid-season splash when they signed Danilo Gallinari after he cleared waivers. After The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the signing, Patrick Beverley took to his podcast’s X account to call out his new Bucks teammate.

After calling out Gallinari by his Twitter handle, Beverley followed it up with the caption “Packup the Subaru my boy!!! See you soon,” with a deer emoji.

@gallinari8888 pack up the Subaru my boy!!!! See you soon 🦌 pic.twitter.com/7YudKDY0ZP — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) February 16, 2024

Beverley also posted a video from his pod providing context about why he referenced Gallinari’s Subaru. Beverley singled out Gallinari for driving the car despite the money he’s made as an NBA player.

“He used to come in that m*********** with this… Subaru. And he was in Cali too. (Gallinari) also the guy who has acres and acres in Italy. And the whole family stays in the compound, too, so it’s not about money.”

This is the second time Beverley and Gallinari have become teammates. They played together on the Clippers from 2017 to 2019. They were also coached by Doc Rivers in that timespan. Over the past week, the Bucks have emphasized adding players who played under Rivers in the past.

Patrick Beverley Called Danilo Gallinari Signing With Bucks

Before Gallinari signed with the Bucks, Patrik Beverley wrote via his podcast’s X account that Gallinari would choose between the Bucks and Clippers.

The Athletic’s Law Murray confirmed that Clippers wanted Gallinari, but added that executing a reunion would have been tough.

“First time for everything,” Murray wrote via his X account. “Can confirm that Clippers are open to a reunion with Danilo Gallinari. Full roster and undetermined how long Gallinari will make a decision, so a lot of moving parts here But if I could rule it out I would. That’s all for now.”

First time for everything Can confirm that Clippers are open to a reunion with Danilo Gallinari. Full roster and undetermined how long Gallinari will make a decision, so a lot of moving parts here But if I could rule it out I would. That’s all for now https://t.co/RM7pGhaoZj — Law Murray ❤️‍🔥 (@LawMurrayTheNU) February 15, 2024

The Bucks may have very well had the advantage because they had an open roster spot. They also created said open roster spot when they traded Robin Lopez to the Kings after acquiring Patrick Beverley.

Pending any moves, this appears to be the Bucks’ final roster when they enter the postseason. Patrick Beverley gives them a perimeter defender in their backcourt. Danilo Gallinari gives them another floor-stretching big man.

Doc Rivers’ Vision With Danilo Gallinari

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers gave his thoughts on the prospect of adding Gallinari, who technically hasn’t officially signed yet.

“Any time you get shooting and size, it matters,” Rivers told Charania in a February 15 story. “And veteran leadership. Just a guy that knows how to play the game. Great passer, you know, someone like that.”

Gallinari is six-foot-10, and has proven himself to be a floor-spacer since coming into the NBA in 2008. For his career, Gallinari has shot 38.2% from three, and over the course of the 2023-24 season, he has shot 38.1% from distance.

In ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski’s report, Gallinari’s agent, Arm Tellem, explained why Gallinari chose them in a February 15 story.

“Gallinari, who had stops with the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons this season, chose the Bucks over a few contenders because of the opportunity to make an impact on the frontline rotation of coach Doc Rivers, Tellem told ESPN.”