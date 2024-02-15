Patrick Beverley Says Stretch-Big, Ex-Teammate Could Join Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks may turn to one of Patrick Beverley’s former teammates to help their quest for another title. Beverley himself reported that his ex-teammate, Danilo Gallinari, is considering joining the Bucks.

“Danilo Gallinari will land with either the Los Angeles Clippers or Milwaukee Bucks – Per Sources,” Beverley reported through his podcast’s X account on February 15.

Danilo Gallinari will land with either the Los Angeles Clippers or Milwaukee Bucks – Per Sources pic.twitter.com/fVP9FghMll — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) February 15, 2024

Beverley and Gallinari played on the Clippers together from 2017 to 2019 before the Clippers traded Gallinari to the Thunder. Gallinari is familiar with both Beverley and Doc Rivers from his time with the Clippers.

The 35-year-old forward is not the scorer he once was, but he can still shoot the ball. On the season, he’s shooting 35.5% from three. However, in the six games he played for the Pistons, Gallinari shot a blistering 58.3% from three. At six-foot-10, Gallinari would give the Bucks more frontcourt depth and more floor spacing on top of it.

The Bucks also give Gallinari the chance to win a title, though the Clippers would too. In his 16 years in the NBA, Gallinari has only been past the first round once in 2021, back when he played for the Hawks.

Patrick Beverley’s Previous NBA Reporting

Patrick Beverley has reported NBA transactions in recent days. In fact, it was he who first reported that the Sixers had traded him to the Bucks before either Shams Charania or Adrian Wojnarowski.

Since then, Beverley has taken to reporting former teammates and their next destination. Before he reported on Gallinari potentially going to the Bucks, he reported that another ex-teammate, Marcus Morris, planned to join the Timberwolves.

“Seasoned Forward & Offensive Threat Marcus Morris is leaning towards signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves- Per sources,” he reported via his X account. “His veteran presence will provide a winning culture to any team looking for a playoff boost.”

Seasoned Forward & Offensive Threat Marcus Morris is leaning towards signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves- Per sources His veteran presence will provide a winning culture to any team looking for a playoff boost. pic.twitter.com/DQIBIsgLoi — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) February 12, 2024

However, following Beverley’s report, Morris has not chosen a new team. The Sixers traded Morris in a three-way trade that sent him to the Spurs, who then waived him. As a team that has crossed the NBA’s second apron, the Bucks can’t sign Morris because he makes more than the non-taxpayer mid-level exception ($12.4 million) at $17.1 million. They can sign Gallinari because he makes $6.8 million.

Patrick Beverley also has experience playing with Morris from his days with the Clippers. The two played together from 2019 to 2021.

Suns Interested in Danilo Gallinari: Report

Though Patrick Beverley reported that Gallinari is choosing between the Clippers and Bucks, there are other interested suitors.

The Arizona Republic’s Duane Rankin reported the Suns’ interest in Gallinari after they signed Thaddeus Young.

“Sources informed The Republic the Suns have also shown interest in Danilo Gallinari, who was released by Detroit,” Rankin wrote in a February 13 story.

It’s clear that despite his age, Gallinari has a robust market due to his ability to shoot and create his own shot. If he signs with the Bucks, the question will be where he fits in the rotation. If they plan to play him consistently, he would likely take some minutes from Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis.