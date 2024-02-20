Bucks’ Patrick Beverley Has Strong Words for Kyle Lowry

After the Philadelphia 76ers traded Patrick Beverley to the Milwaukee Bucks, they then signed his replacement with Kyle Lowry. On “The Pad Bev Podcast,” Beverley himself sent a strong message to Lowry after how everything went down.

“Doc (Rivers) came and got his guy, me. Nick (Nurse) came and got his guy, Kyle. But now I see Nurse’s hand. Man, I’m on Kyle’s ass when we play Philly straight up. That’s just how it go, like, ‘How dare you?” Beverley said via his podcast’s X account.

When the Bucks and Sixers face off on February 25, Beverley added that it’s “gonna be a good one.”

As Beverley alluded to, both coaches acquired players that they had experience with. Rivers coached Beverley with the Clippers from 2017 to 2021, while Nurse coached Lowry with the Raptors from 2018 to 2021.

Beverley and Lowry have a similar playing style as defense-first point guards. The difference between them is that Lowry achieved more when he was in his prime compared to Beverley. The Sixers clearly did not believe they needed two of the same player type, more or less. Patrick Beverley may get the chance to prove they made the wrong choice by trading him to the Bucks.

Patrick Beverley Feuds With JJ Redick Over Doc Rivers

Former Buck and Clipper JJ Redick criticized Doc Rivers on February 20 for not taking accountability as a coach.

“I’ve seen the trend for years. The trend is always making excuses. Doc, we get it. Taking over a team in the middle of a season is hard,” Redick said on First Take, per ESPN’s YouTube Channel. “It’s always an excuse. It’s always throwing your team under the bus… there’s never accountability with that guy.”

Patrick Beverley took exception to Redick’s words and responded to his criticism via his X account. Beverley claimed Rivers saved Redick’s NBA career when the latter joined the Clippers in 2013.

This Man Doc actually saved your career. Started you when no one else wanted 2. And u retire go on TV and say that. @jj_redick — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) February 20, 2024

Redick responded to Beverley, claiming that Rivers did no such thing.

Pat my guy I had a four year offer with player option for the same money to be a starter for a different team. FOH “saved my career”. https://t.co/5lXowm2j8e — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) February 20, 2024

Beverley went on to question Redick’s claim, saying he should have signed with another team then.

Why didn’t u take it then? U was comfy in your role with team. And don’t just say LA https://t.co/HXeennwGCW — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) February 20, 2024

The most humorous aspect about this is that Redick and Beverley played for the Clippers, Sixers, and Bucks. However, in both cases, neither played for one team while the other was on the roster. Much like Beverley in 2024, the Bucks acquired Redick midseason in 2013.

The Clippers acquired him in a sign-and-trade the following offseason. Redick played for the Clippers from 2013 to 2017 before leaving for the Sixers. That same offseason, the Clippers acquired Beverley.

Patrick Beverley Fires Shot at Sixers

He has only played four games, but the Bucks have already left an impression on Patrick Beverley.

On his podcast, Patrick Beverley revealed a conversation that he had with former Sixers teammate Tobias Harris. He told Harris the difference between the Sixers and the Bucks, saying that in Milwaukee, “Everybody wants to win” and that “numbers don’t matter.” A clip of Beverley’s words was aggregated by The Rights to Ricky Sanchez Podcast’s X account.

Patrick Beverley has clearly embraced being a Buck. Having Doc Rivers as a head coach could also be enough motivation for Beverley to stay.