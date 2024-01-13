Proposed Trade Sends Bucks $33 Million All-Defense Wing

Knowing the Milwaukee Bucks‘ desires for another title, they need an infusion of wing defense to reach their goals. Because they have very few assets, the Bucks have limited options. However, one player they could look into is Portland Trail Blazers‘ wing Matisse Thybulle.

Thybulle has a reputation for being one of the league’s best wing defenders, having made the NBA All-Defense team in 2021 and 2022. Brewhoops’s Alex Krov proposed the following trade that would send Thybulle to the Bucks.

Bucks receive: Matisse Thybulle

Trail Blazers receive: Pat Connaughton, MarJon Beauchamp, 2024 Second-Round Pick

Krov explained why the Bucks would benefit from adding Thybulle to the team.

“It goes without saying that the Bucks’ paltry defense would be immediately upgraded by adding Thybulle or a player of a similar archetype,” Krov wrote in a January 12 story.

Krov pointed out that Thybulle brings defensive versatility against some of the best offensive weapons in the Eastern Conference.

“Thybulle would make life in Milwaukee easier for his teammates while subsequently making things harder for opponents, which will be a necessity in the postseason as games slow down and the team is lined up against dynamic players like Jayson Tatum, Jalen Brunson, and Tyrese Maxey.”

Krov then compared Thybulle’s impact to another former Bucks’ defensive ace.

“The fifth-year wing could be asked to defend other teams’ best players much like Jrue Holiday often was during his Bucks tenure, locking down the point of attack and stymieing sets.”

Thybulle’s floor-spacing abilities have also improved this season, as he’s shooting 37% from three, per Basketball-Reference. A potential trade will all depend on whether the Trail Blazers see Thybulle as part of their future or not.

Bucks Predicted to Add Defense

With the NBA Trade Deadline less than a month away, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz predicted each team’s move. With the Bucks, Swartz predicted that they would “trade for a point-of-attack defender.” He explained why the Bucks should look into adding that while listing examples, with Matisse Thybulle being one of them.

“Milwaukee isn’t good enough defensively to win a title right now and is limited in what it can trade to help improve that side of the ball,” Swartz wrote in a January 11 story. “Finding someone who can stop dribble penetration is a must, a player à la Marcus Smart, Alex Caruso or Matisse Thybulle.”

Thybulle’s reputation is not as strong as Smart’s or Caruso’s since they’ve played for winners. Milwaukee would have to add more players to match more salaries for Smart. Caruso’s inexpensive deal would make him more expensive to acquire. Hence, Thybulle would likely be the most attainable of the three.

Bucks X Account Responds to Charles Barkley’s Take

Before the Bucks played the Boston Celtics on January 11, analyst Charles Barkley proclaimed the Celtics as the league’s best team. After the Bucks blew out the Celtics, 135-102, the Buck’s official X account sarcastically responded to Barkley’s take.

With the win, the Bucks are now three games behind the Celtics for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. If they acquire Matisse Thybulle, their matchup against the Celtics becomes more interesting.