JJ Redick Goes Off on Doc Rivers: “Always Making Excuses”

While on ESPN’s First Take, JJ Redick went off on the Milwaukee Buck’s head coach Doc Rivers. Blasting him for his excuse making and lack of accountability.

Redick, who was making a scheduled appearance on the show, blasted his former coach, saying:

“I’ve seen the trend for years. The trend is always making excuses. Doc, we get it. Taking over a team in the middle of a season is hard… It’s always an excuse. It’s always throwing your team under the bus… There’s never accountability with that guy.”

The entirety of Redick’s comments can be heard below.

Following his comments, Stephen A. Smith added “We should take it serious (Redick’s comments) because you played for him. So for you to say that, it matters.” Smith went on to add that Rivers needs to “Just go out there and coach.” He also stated that he thinks if Rivers is not able to win a championship either this season or next season, it will be his last head coaching job.

During his press conference over All-Star weekend, Rivers said “Taking a job when you’re about to go on the toughest road trip of the season is not the smartest decision. I even told them that: ‘Can we wait ‘til All-Star break?’ You know, it would have been a lot nicer.”

Rivers coached the Eastern Conference team in All-Star Game, on February 18.

Rough Start for Doc

Since taking over as the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, the results have been less than desired. The Bucks have gone 3-7 since he took charge of the team, including an embarrassing 113-110 loss to the undermanned Memphis Grizzlies on February 15.

All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo also expressed how it has been difficult for him, saying “It’s hard. This is my fourth coach in the span of six months, from Coach Bud, Coach Griff, Coach Joe and then Doc. Different philosophy, different game plan. It’s hard. It’s draining.”

The Bucks currently sit at 35-21, third place in the Eastern Conference. Things won’t get easier for them down the stretch, either. The combined winning percentage of the rest of the Buck’s opponents is .534, giving them the third-most difficult schedule for the rest of the season.

The Bucks return to action against the Minnesota Timberwolves on February 23.

Successful All-Star Break

While this season may be particularly difficult for the Bucks, it was a successful All-Star break for Rivers, Antetokounmpo, and Damian Lillard.

On February 17, Lillard won the NBA Starry 3-Point Contest, first repeat winner of the contest since 2007 and 2008.

DAMIAN LILLARD'S 26 POINTS MAKE HIM THE BACK-TO-BACK #Starry3PT CHAMPION! His last shot is the winner… because of course ⌚️ pic.twitter.com/OqcHpurcfE — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024

In the All-Star game itself, Lillard had more success, winning the MVP after finishing the game with 39 points, 3 rebounds, and 6 assists. Antetokounmpo finished the affair with 23 points, 7 rebounds, and 1 assist.

The Eastern Conference All-Stars defeated the Western Conference All-Stars 211-186, in what was a record number of points scored in a single All-Star game.

The lack of competitiveness in the game, which has been an ongoing discussion for years, left a bad taste in many’s mouths.

Rivers coached the All-Star game after replacing the fired Adrian Griffin. However, he told insider Marc Stein that he would be given both his All-Star ring and game check to Adrian Griffin.