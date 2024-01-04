Bucks Named a Trade Fit for Clippers Forward ‘Devoid of Offensive Value’

The Milwaukee Bucks are low on options at the moment. After using their remaining assets to trade for Damian Lillard, their remaining trade options are scarce. For that reason, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley explained why former Buck P.J. Tucker would be worth acquiring.

“Tucker, who lost his rotation role in L.A., is almost devoid of offensive value at this point, but he’s still plenty stingy and savvy on defense,” Buckley wrote in a January 1 story.

The 38-year-old has been in the Los Angeles Clippers‘ doghouse for the last few weeks. He will be on their books this season and likely next season as well since he has a player option for $11.5 million. Since he’s not playing, there would be much to gain from getting him off their books.

What makes it complicated is who the Bucks would potentially send back for Tucker. Like Buckley wrote, Tucker does not bring much, if not nothing at all, offensively. While the Bucks could use his defense (and have benefited from it before), who gets sent back for him? IAt 38 years old, is Tucker better than Pat Connaughton?

The Bucks could also bide their time and hope the Clippers waive Tucker. If that’s the case, the Bucks could make a compelling case for Tucker to reunite with them.

Bucks Have ‘Healthy Level of Admiration’ for P.J. Tucker

On Christmas Day 2023, NBA Insider Marc Stein reported that the Bucks are among the teams who strongly admire P.J. Tucker.

“The Bucks and the Heat are two Eastern Conference title contenders that A) are both playing on this Christmas and B) still maintain a healthy level of admiration, league sources say, for the Clippers’ out-of-favor P.J. Tucker,” Stein wrote on Substack.

Despite this, Stein added that bringing Tucker back to the team is “not nearly that simple,” adding that he “has no current role with the Clippers after Philadelphia folded Tucker’s salary into the [James] Harden trade. Tucker, though, is earning $11 million this season and has one more guaranteed season in that same financial ballpark, which obviously complicates his trade market.”

For that reason, a Tucker trade is complicated because of how expensive he is. The Bucks’ best bet to get Tucker back is via free agency. It’s very possible the Clippers could trade Tucker to a team currently rebuilding with no immediate use for him, hence leading to his release. It’s fair to say that a scenario would have many moving parts.

Bucks Held ‘Veteran Workout’: Report

While it remains to be seen if the Bucks will get P.J. Tucker back, Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported that they are working out players for one specific purpose.

“Milwaukee held a veteran workout Monday, league sources told Yahoo Sports, for what seems like potential two-way candidates,” Fischer wrote in a January 3 story.

The Bucks will likely look for help in any way they can. Whether that’s from getting a former Buck like Tucker or a diamond in the rough on a two-way contract, the Bucks will try to find defensive help in any way that they can.