Timberwolves Sign Mike Conley to $21 Million Extension

The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed veteran point guard Mike Conley to a two-year contract extension worth $21 million, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to break the news on Twitter/X.

Minnesota Timberwolves G Mike Conley Jr. has agreed on a two-year $21 million extension, Steven Heumann and Jess Holtz of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. The Timberwolves keep Conley Jr. out of summer free agency and in backcourt thru 2025-2026. pic.twitter.com/M9MSc3zdsr — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 19, 2024

Conley, who is is 36 and the 10th oldest active player in the league, was set to become a free agent this summer. Now, with the new deal, he will remain under contract until through the 2025-26 season.

The Timberwolves acquired Conley last season at the trade deadline as part of a three-team, eight-player deal. The full deal saw the Timberwolves acquire Conley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, a 2024 second-round pick (via Lakers), a 2025 second-round pick (via Jazz), and a 2026 2nd round pick (via Jazz).

Conley’s Impact

Mike Conley has been having a tremendous season for the Timberwolves, who currently have a record of 39-16 and sit in first place in the ultra-competitive Western Conference.

In 50 games this season, Conley is averaging 10.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game. He has also been incredibly efficient, shooting 44.4% from the field, 44.2% from three, and 92.3% from the free throw line. He is currently third in the NBA in free throw percentage among players who average at least one per game.

When looking at Conley’s shot chart, it becomes clear that his three point shooting is coming from all parts of the court as well. He is shooting above 50% from both corners, and 40% or better from everywhere else beyond the three point line.

Out of players who have taken at least 50 corner threes and 150 above the break threes this season, Conley is one of four players in the league to reach those efficiency numbers. The other three are Steph Curry, Malik Beasley, and Grayson Allen.

Conley has also excelled at running the Timberwolves’ offense with big men Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. As pick and roll big men, Gobert is currently averaging 1.21 points per possession, while Towns is averaging 1.44 points per possession.

Back in January, Conley talked about his two-man game with Gobert, in a clip shared on Twitter/X by Sheldon Wohlman who covers the Timberwolves.

I asked #Timberwolves guard Mike Conley about his two-man game with Rudy Gobert Conley: “I think it’s great because I think our two man game is not just about me and Rudy… coach wanted me to run it a thousand times tonight. I don’t try to wear it out.” pic.twitter.com/7DCQFcH2tT — Sheldon Wohlman (@3swohlman) January 19, 2024

After Minnesota’s January 18 118-103 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, head coach Chris Finch talked about the value Conley has brought to the team.

Being a nice guy and being a killer on the court when it comes to winning time — they’re not mutually exclusive. From the get-go, when he came here, one thing he was most excited about was (he) saw the potential in the team and knew we were trying to win. He’s done a lot of winning.

Crowded Western Conference

The Timberwolves pick back up following the All-Star break on February 23 against the Milwaukee Bucks. They are currently 1.5 games ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder and 2 games ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers, who they face two more times down the stretch. The first match will come on March 3, and the second on March 12.

Based on the combined winning percentages of opponents, the Timberwolves have the 10th easiest schedule for the rest of the season. However, in a Western Conference which is packed with talent, there are truly no easy games.