Vikings WR Trashes Bears After Fight With Kyler Gordon [WATCH]

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Brandon Powell isn’t sold that the Chicago Bears defense got the better of him despite a 12-10 loss at home on Monday, November 27.

In a locker room interview after the game, Powell wasn’t willing to give credit to the Bears defense for slowing the Vikings’ sixth-ranked passing attack on primetime.

“Man, the Chicago Bears [defensive backs] is trash,” Powell told the Star Tribune’s Andrew Krammer. “That’s just simple. They were trash. We just hurt ourselves, that’s all.”

Powell had the Vikings’ largest gain of the game, a 28-yard leaping grab over Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon, flashing the potential of a talented wide receivers group that failed to produce a second time this season against the Bears. Josh Dobbs threw for just 185 yards passing on Monday night Kirk Cousins was held to just 181 yards in a 19-13 Vikings win in Chicago on October 15 — the team’s first game with Justin Jefferson out due to a hamstring injury.

Powell’s trash talk comes after the two players got into a fight along the sidelines that went unnoticed until the Bears social media team released the footage while Gordon was mic’d up for the game.

Video Shows Vikings’ Brandon Powell Throwing Punches at Bears’ Kyler Gordon

The Bears social media team posted a clip from Gordon’s mic’d up segment following Monday’s game, and it created a fanfare in the Chicago fan base.

Powell rips at Gordon’s face mask before throwing punches as both players go to the sidelines. After several Vikings players separate the two, Gordon returns to the field and takes his helmet off, drawing a 15-yard penalty despite waving that his facemask was broken.

Vikings WR Brandon Powell was throwing punches at Bears CB Kyler Gordon after the play his face mask broke. Gordon got a 15-yard flag on the play 💀 pic.twitter.com/uivRerRMVF — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) November 29, 2023

Gordon getting a flag after having his facemask grabbed and being on the receiving end of punches left the Bears fan base furious on social media.

Powell and Gordon were lined up across from each other often, and Powell seemed to have gotten the better of Gordon despite tempers pouring over.

He caught all three targets thrown his way for 45 yards receiving in the loss. Powell did all of his damage against Gordon, catching two targets for 46 yards when covered by the second-year Bears corner. His only other catch was for a 1-yard loss.

Bears Fans React to Blown Call on Kyler Gordon

Bears fans were rightfully upset that the officials missed the sideline feud and proceeded to flag Gordon for his helmet.

One fan brought up the fact that Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was caught without his helmet on against the Vikings in Week 5, but was unflagged and given a warning on the field. The NFL later fined Sneed, however, the missed call could have impacted the game in an eventual Vikings loss.

Several fans took to tagging the NFL Officiating’s X (formerly Twitter) account.

@NFLOfficiating need to look into your refs man 🤦🏽‍♂️💯💯 — Nathan Prado 🐻⬇️ (@Prado_Rondo) November 29, 2023

“My man getting mugged on the sideline but he gets called,” one fan posted in reaction to the video.

My man getting mugged on the sideline but he gets called for Unsportsmanlike 🤦🏽‍♂️ OK 😂 — Billy Ray Valentine Sr. (@MR_BillyRayVal) November 29, 2023

“Oooooo Powell better be getting a huge f******* fine after that lmao,” another fan posted.

Ooooooo Powell better be getting a huge fucking fine after that lmao — *Swole Sox JR (@WhiteSoxJR) November 29, 2023

Powell has not been disciplined by the league as of Wednesday afternoon. He could receive a fine, which would be issued and made public on Saturday.