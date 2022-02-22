Vikings, Kirk Cousins Linked to Blockbuster Trade for Rising Pro Bowl QB

The Minnesota Vikings maintain that Kirk Cousins is their quarterback for the 2022 season, but his status with the team may not be as secure beneath the surface.

Minnesota reportedly “quietly shopped” Cousins last offseason and, with a new regime embarking on its first year, would be foolish not to make a few calls to appraise his value amid the boiling quarterback drama around the NFL this year.

NFL.com’s Adam Rank recently linked the Vikings as a team that could land a “perfect trade target” quarterback who could be the biggest name dealt this offseason.

Kirk Cousins for Kyler Murray?

Rank recently listed the top-five big-name NFL players who should be traded this offseason, penning Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who has had a recent divide with his team, atop his list.

From Rank:

Hear me out. Kyler is the perfect trade target right now. Obviously, there is going to be a lot of speculation about guys like Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers being on the move this spring. I don’t see either of those guys relocating. The Seahawks would be crazy to part with Wilson. I mean, if you had to choose between one of the premier quarterbacks in the NFL or a 70-year-old coach, call me nuts, but I’m leaning toward the quarterback. Especially one who still has a number of years left. The Packers would be similarly crazy to get rid of Rodgers. Also, I’m sure Rodgers is savvy enough to know that he’s not getting dealt to an NFC team. And with how stacked the AFC is, he would be better off staying put. I like Kyler to move because the Cardinals won games without him last year. He would bring in a huge bounty of picks. I know there are some growing rumblings between the Cardinals and Murray, and he’s still young enough to bolt to the Oakland A’s if he wants to. But imagine the Vikings making a move with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins (and his expiring contract) for Murray. Washington would make a lot of sense, too. To me, it’s very similar to what Jay Cutler went through with the Broncos years ago.

Murray emerged as a potential trade candidate after the Cardinals were kicked from the playoffs following a 34-11 loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card round. After the season’s end, Murray was quiet on social media but recently deleted all Arizona-related photos from his Instagram account.

The Cardinals threw the shade right back, scrubbing their social media of nearly all photos of their prized quarterback who was in Most Valuable Player conversations before missing three games midway through the season due to injury.

Murray, the No. 1 overall pick in 2019, won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and has made the past two Pro Bowls. He grew up a Vikings fan despite being raised in Texas.

Trade Likely Too Costly for Vikings

A statistical comparison between Murray and Cousins wouldn’t do the debate between the two quarterbacks justice. Cousins has played seven years longer than Murray and has outproduced his younger counterpart.

However, Murray has a higher ceiling, showing flashes of his mobile ability to make plays off-schedule. He’s established himself as one of the league’s top quarterbacks while still among the youngest at his position.

Murray and Cousins are polar opposites on their position’s pay scales. Murray carries an $11.3 million cap hit while on a rookie deal compared to Cousins’ $45 million cap hit in 2022. The Vikings would likely have to trade multiple first-round picks and cover some of Cousins’ base salary to reach a deal with the Cardinals.

That’s a steep price for the new regime whose biggest M.O. this offseason should be fixing the defense and reinforcing the interior offensive line.