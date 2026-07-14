MLB World Reacts to Alex Rodriguez’s Botched Interview With Justin Verlander

MLB legend Alex Rodriguez went viral for the wrong reasons Monday night during the All-Star festivities.

While on the Fox Sports panel, Rodriguez, Kevin Burkhardt, David Ortiz, and Derek Jeter interviewed Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander, who was named a Commissioner’s “Legends Pick” after announcing his retirement at the end of the season.

Alex Rodriguez Botches Interview

Rodriguez discussed several legends who played into their 40s before transitioning into his question for Verlander. While explaining the pitcher’s career, he incorrectly stated that Verlander was a late-round pick and had been designated for assignment multiple times early in his career.

In reality, Verlander was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2005 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers. He was also never designated for assignment during his 21-year career.

“I also look at you like I look at Tom Brady, [Derek] Jeter, [David Ortiz], Mariano [Rivera]… guys that played into their 40s and did it at a high level. But for the young ones out there watching, how do you explain being a late draft pick, being designated assignment a couple times with two different teams, right?” Rodriguez said before Verlander interrupted.

“Me? You got the wrong notes,” Verlander responded.

Rodriguez then said he was kidding, but many fans didn’t appear to buy the explanation.

Awkward moment for A-Rod, interviewing Justin Verlander saying we was designated for assignment by two different teams. Verlander, a 10-time All-Star, has never been designated for assignment. pic.twitter.com/nxLbChZbDq — SportsTalk 790 (@SportsTalk790) July 13, 2026

MLB World Reacts on Social Media

@filmgatereviews: “He wasn’t joking since he was reading from his notes. Either a producer purposely gave him bad notes to embarrass him. Which is possible. Or he confused his notes for somebody else (Ernie Clement? Otto Lopez?) and didn’t even realize it as he was talking to Justin Verlander.”

@kc_dos_siete: “I’m trying to figure out who he thought he was talking to.”

@Imma_munsta: “Big Papi’s reaction says it all.”

@ChristaDoc: “Dead wrong AND always makes things about himself.”

@AstrosAngel10: “A-rod is so embarrassing.”