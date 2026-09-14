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Arizona Diamondbacks Acquire 28-Year-Old From Toronto Blue Jays

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Miami Marlins v Toronto Blue Jays
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TORONTO, CANADA - MAY 26: Jesús Sánchez #12 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting a grand slam home run in the sixth inning of their MLB game against the Miami Marlins at Rogers Centre on May 26, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

The Arizona Diamondbacks claimed 7-year MLB outfielder Jesús Sánchez off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays.

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  • OF Jesús Sánchez has been claimed off waivers by the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks Claim Jesús Sánchez Off Waivers From Toronto Blue Jays

Jesus Sanchez
GettyToronto Blue Jays announced rehab assignments for several players before their series against the Washington Nationals.

The Blue Jays designated Sánchez for assignment on Friday, allowing the Diamondbacks to claim him off waivers.

The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon reported he believes the Diamondbacks weren’t the only team to put a claim on Sanchez.

Miami Marlins v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – MAY 26: Jesús Sánchez #12 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts as he crosses home plate after hitting a grand slam home run in the sixth inning of their MLB game against the Miami Marlins at Rogers Centre on May 26, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays acquired Sánchez from the Houston Astros for left fielder Joey Loperfido on Feb. 13.

Sánchez slashed .260/.318/.416 with eight home runs and 35 RBI over 99 games with Toronto.

Looking at Jesús Sánchez

Miami Marlins v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – MAY 26: Jesús Sánchez #12 of the Toronto Blue Jays is doused in sports drink during his post-game interview following an MLB game against the Miami Marlins at Rogers Centre on May 26, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Sánchez began his MLB career with the Miami Marlins in 2020.

The Marlins traded the outfielder to the Astros for right-hander Ryan Gusto, shortstop Chase Jaworsky and center fielder Esmil Valenci on July 31, 2025.

Houston Astros v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – AUGUST 04: Jesús Sánchez #4 of the Houston Astros high fives teammates after scoring during the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on August 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Sánchez slashed .243/.310/.426 with 69 home runs and 226 RBI over his six seasons with the Marlins.

During his short time with the Astros, Sánchez hit .199/.269/.342 with four home runs and 12 RBI across 48 games.

Arizona Diamondbacks Right Now

Texas Rangers v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 13: Nolan Arenado #28 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates with Corbin Carroll #7 after hitting a three run home run against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning at Chase Field on September 13, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The Diamondbacks are slated to begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Chase Field at 9:40 p.m. EDT on Monday.

The Diamondbacks are coming off a 2-1 series loss to the Texas Rangers. With a 79-71 record, Arizona is 2 1/2 games behind the San Diego Padres for the final NL Wild Card spot.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 13: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates with first base coach Mark Budzinski #53 after hitting a single in the seventh inning during a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on September 13, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers at the Rogers Centre at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Monday.

Toronto is coming off a 2-1 series victory over the Baltimore Orioles. The Blue Jays won six of their last 10 games.

Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 13: Nathan Lukes #38 of the Toronto Blue Jays scores a run on a bases loaded walk by Brett Bateman #21 in the eighth inning during a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on September 13, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays are eliminated from winning the American League East, but they’re still alive in the Wild Card standings.

With a 75-75 record, Toronto is just one game behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final AL Wild Card spot.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Arizona Diamondbacks Acquire 28-Year-Old From Toronto Blue Jays

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