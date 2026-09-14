Arizona Diamondbacks Acquire 28-Year-Old From Toronto Blue Jays

TORONTO, CANADA - MAY 26: Jesús Sánchez #12 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting a grand slam home run in the sixth inning of their MLB game against the Miami Marlins at Rogers Centre on May 26, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
Sánchez slashed .260/.318/.416 with eight home runs and 35 RBI over 99 games with Toronto.
Looking at Jesús Sánchez
Sánchez began his MLB career with the Miami Marlins in 2020.
The Marlins traded the outfielder to the Astros for right-hander Ryan Gusto, shortstop Chase Jaworsky and center fielder Esmil Valenci on July 31, 2025.
Sánchez slashed .243/.310/.426 with 69 home runs and 226 RBI over his six seasons with the Marlins.
During his short time with the Astros, Sánchez hit .199/.269/.342 with four home runs and 12 RBI across 48 games.
Arizona Diamondbacks Right Now
The Diamondbacks are slated to begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Chase Field at 9:40 p.m. EDT on Monday.
The Diamondbacks are coming off a 2-1 series loss to the Texas Rangers. With a 79-71 record, Arizona is 2 1/2 games behind the San Diego Padres for the final NL Wild Card spot.
Toronto Blue Jays Right Now
The Blue Jays are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers at the Rogers Centre at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Monday.
Toronto is coming off a 2-1 series victory over the Baltimore Orioles. The Blue Jays won six of their last 10 games.
The Blue Jays are eliminated from winning the American League East, but they’re still alive in the Wild Card standings.
With a 75-75 record, Toronto is just one game behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final AL Wild Card spot.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired a 28-year-old MLB player off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays, the Blue Jays announced.
Arizona Diamondbacks Acquire 28-Year-Old From Toronto Blue Jays