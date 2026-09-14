Arizona Diamondbacks Acquire 28-Year-Old From Toronto Blue Jays

The Arizona Diamondbacks claimed 7-year MLB outfielder Jesús Sánchez off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays.

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OF Jesús Sánchez has been claimed off waivers by the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks Claim Jesús Sánchez Off Waivers From Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays designated Sánchez for assignment on Friday, allowing the Diamondbacks to claim him off waivers.

The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon reported he believes the Diamondbacks weren’t the only team to put a claim on Sanchez.

The Blue Jays acquired Sánchez from the Houston Astros for left fielder Joey Loperfido on Feb. 13.

Sánchez slashed .260/.318/.416 with eight home runs and 35 RBI over 99 games with Toronto.

Looking at Jesús Sánchez

Sánchez began his MLB career with the Miami Marlins in 2020.

The Marlins traded the outfielder to the Astros for right-hander Ryan Gusto, shortstop Chase Jaworsky and center fielder Esmil Valenci on July 31, 2025.

Sánchez slashed .243/.310/.426 with 69 home runs and 226 RBI over his six seasons with the Marlins.

During his short time with the Astros, Sánchez hit .199/.269/.342 with four home runs and 12 RBI across 48 games. Arizona Diamondbacks Right Now The Diamondbacks are slated to begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Chase Field at 9:40 p.m. EDT on Monday. The Diamondbacks are coming off a 2-1 series loss to the Texas Rangers. With a 79-71 record, Arizona is 2 1/2 games behind the San Diego Padres for the final NL Wild Card spot.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers at the Rogers Centre at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Monday.

Toronto is coming off a 2-1 series victory over the Baltimore Orioles. The Blue Jays won six of their last 10 games.

The Blue Jays are eliminated from winning the American League East, but they’re still alive in the Wild Card standings.

With a 75-75 record, Toronto is just one game behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final AL Wild Card spot.