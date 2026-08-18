Arizona Diamondbacks Announced Sudden Ketel Marte News Before Red Sox Series

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in Boston for a three-game series against the Red Sox beginning Monday night.

However, right before the game, the Diamondbacks did not have star infielder Ketel Marte at Fenway Park despite him traveling to Boston with the team.

Arizona eventually announced a sudden and fairly notable roster move involving the 32-year-old.

D-Backs Announce Marte News

The Diamondbacks placed Marte on the restricted list, which temporarily makes a player under contract inactive for personal or unexcused reasons.

According to Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic, Marte is physically fine but simply did not show up to Fenway Park on Monday night. He was initially in the lineup as the team’s designated hitter before the Diamondbacks removed him.

“To be clear: I’m told Ketel Marte is doing OK physically, he just didn’t show up to the ballpark tonight,” Piecoro posted.

To be clear: I’m told Ketel Marte is doing OK physically, he just didn’t show up to the ballpark tonight. — Nick Piecoro (@nickpiecoro) August 17, 2026

The Diamondbacks ultimately made a corresponding move by calling up infielder José Fernández from Triple-A Reno.

Marte’s 2026 Season

Marte is a three-time All-Star and currently in his 12th MLB season. He’s appeared in 118 games and 469 at-bats, batting .249 with a .446 slugging percentage and a .760 OPS.

He’s recorded 65 runs, 117 hits, 21 home runs and 67 RBIs.

Looking at the D-Backs

Arizona is currently in the middle of a playoff race, so not having Marte is a significant development.

They entered Monday night with a 66-59 record, which has them in third place, 8.0 games behind the NL West leaders and 1.0 game out of a Wild Card spot in the NL.