Arizona Diamondbacks’ New City Connect Jerseys Are ‘Straight fire’

The Arizona Diamondbacks have unveiled their 2025 City Connect uniform —a bold, nostalgic redesign that pays tribute to the franchise’s roots while pushing its identity forward.

The new look features a deep purple base with striking teal accents, evoking the team’s original color scheme from its 1998 debut. The sleeves carry a darker hue, a visual callback to the uniforms worn during the D-backs’ unforgettable 2001 World Series championship run.

Other standout details include a subtle snakeskin pattern across the torso, heritage-style pinstripes, and the word “Serpientes” stretched across the chest—maintaining a strong cultural connection with the team’s Hispanic fanbase. The collar bears the phrase “Arizona Born,” and the jock tag features an outline of the state with “1998” front and center, marking the club’s inaugural season.

“Fire. Straight fire,” manager Torey Lovullo said.“Love the color. Love the turquoise with the purple. Our group here did a great job putting that together. I think the fans are going to be super excited when we take the field for the first time in them…it’s a fun time for us as well.”

JUST IN: The D-backs have revealed their new City Connect uniform 🐍 pic.twitter.com/0itd5sFlZj — MLB (@MLB) May 5, 2025

Fusion of Tradition and Innovation

Local media and fans alike have praised the uniform’s ability to fuse tradition with a modern aesthetic. The decision to retain the Serpientes script — first introduced in the original City Connect release — underscores the team’s continued embrace of its cultural roots.

“Our new City Connects are uniquely special to our organization, embodying every facet of what makes us the Arizona Diamondbacks,” president, CEO and general partner of the Diamondback Derrick Hall said.

“These uniforms represent a great sense of pride for our history, a celebration of our state’s deep-rooted culture, and notably, a nod to our fans, whose unwavering dedication and passion for this team is depicted in the jerseys’ colors.”

Players are buying in, too. “I like them,” said right-handed pitcher Zac Gallen. “I think that whole uniform concept is really good. I’m glad that they’re incorporating some purple, and I think the uniforms overall are pretty cool. There are some subtle things that people, maybe at first glance, won’t see until they get a jersey in their hands and see the little kind of details that they added into the uniform that make them unique.”

As a snake sheds its skin, it is reborn. pic.twitter.com/eQUZin4pwV — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 5, 2025

A Media Hit?

ESPN’s David Schoenfield awarded the design an “A” grade, noting that the team has effectively embraced its roots while presenting a modern look.

“No team has been more all over the place with their uniforms in the past two decades than the Diamondbacks,” Schoenfield said. “The original City Connect featured the sand-colored “Serpientes” jersey, which I liked but didn’t seem to receive generally positive reviews.

“This new one though? Outstanding, harkening back to the original purple schematic while keeping the “Serpientes” script and the teal accents of the current jerseys. This is like watching Corbin Carroll leg out a triple: Beautiful.”

Content creator Marc Luino echoed this sentiment:

“Diamondbacks have done it again. These new city connects are incredible.”