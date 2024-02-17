Arizona Diamondbacks sign former Angels outfielder to one-year deal

T

he Arizona Diamondbacks continued to add to their outfield depth on February 17 with opening day quickly approaching. The Diamondback signed outfielder Randal Grichuk to one-year contract worth $2 million. The deal includes a mutual option for 2025, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

In Grichuk, Arizona is getting a veteran outfielder coming off a solid season. During the 2023 campaign, he posted a .267 batting average in 118 games for the Angels and Rockies. The Rosenberg, Texas, native also drove in 44 runs and added 31 doubles to his resume.

While Grichuk’s RBI totals declined, he showed that he can still be a dangerous bat. He recorded 49 extra-base hits, six more than he did during the 2022 campaign. In a platoon role, his power could be a valuable weapon.

Where Randal Grichuk Fits Into the Lineup

Although Grichuk has been a starter for most of his career, his splits continued to grow last season. He posted a .244 batting average against right-handers compared to a .328 average against left-handers, according to MLB.Com. If any of the Diamondbacks starting outfielders need a day off against lefties, Grichuk can fill in.

The Arizona Diamondbacks, who were confident yesterday they were signing outfielder Randal Grichuk, make it official this morning. He receives a one year, $2 million contract. The deal also includes a $6 million club option in 2025, per @JeffPassan — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 17, 2024

Additionally, the 32-year-old will be returning to a division where he has thrived. During his first stint in the NL West with the Rockies he posted a .308 batting average. That is Grichuk’s highest total with any team.

With Grichuk signed, the Diamondbacks have a veteran outfielder to complement their young stars. That includes outfielders Corbin Carroll and Alex Thomas. They are both right-handed batters. Only Carroll is a lock to get regular at-bats.

Diamondbacks Busy Offseason Continues

After winning the NL Pennant last year, Arizona has been busy improving its roster. Their additions include outfielder Joc Peterson, infielder Eugenio Suarez and left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez. Along with Grichuk, that group should make the Diamondbacks deeper.

Following their flurry of activity, the Diamondbacks are expected to have an opening day payroll of $ 143 million. That is a sizable increase over last year’s $ 116.1 million. Although most of their roster spots are filled more a lot could change in the next month.

Grichuk’s postseason play

While Grichuk brings power, he has postseason experience. In his career, he has played in 15 playoff games. The former first-round pick has hit three home runs and recorded nine hits in his limited opportunities. He has also struggled to make contact, striking out 22 times.

However, unlike during his time in St.Louis, he will not be counted on to be one of the main pieces offensively. That should help take the pressure off as the Diamondbacks look to end their championship drought. The franchise’s last title came in 2001.

Can the Diamondbacks get Back to the World Series?

After winning 84 games last year, Arizona has shown that they are not satisfied. They have been busy surrounding their young stars with veteran talent. That should make them a formidable team in a competitive division that includes the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Even before Arizona retooled its roster, MLB.Com’s Will Leitch did not predict they would not win the World Series before 2028. However, this team has shown that they won’t let anyone’s expectations define them.