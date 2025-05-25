‘Bet on me’: Geraldo Perdomo’s Rise from Rookie to Leader

In 2025, Arizona Diamondbacks’ shortstop Geraldo Perdomo has taken a significant leap, showcasing skills that put him firmly among MLB’s most exciting young talents.

From elite plate discipline to standout defense, Perdomo is emerging as more than just a role player–he’s becoming a cornerstone of Arizona’s future.

“He turns the lineup over for us consistently,” Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said.

“He has tough at-bats against tough relievers, and we value that. Offensive production is not just about home runs. He’s part of the foundation of what we’re trying to build.”

Early Season Brilliance

As of late May, Perdomo is hitting a scorching .299/.394/.477 with six home runs and 11 stolen bases.

These numbers reflect more than just a hot streak; they represent a well-rounded offensive game combining contact, power, and on-base savoir-faire.

MLB.com’s Fangraphs leaderboard highlights his impressive fWAR, placing him among top position players.

This season feels different from past years. Perdomo carries momentum from his 2023 All-Star breakout but has refined his approach to sustain success across the board.

Perdomo’s bat-to-ball mastery is at the heart of his offensive surge. He’s known for walking often, avoiding chase pitches, and engaging relievers in tough at-bats. Thanks to his sharp eye and contact skills, his on-base percentage ranks among the league’s elite.

“He was closed off in 2023.” MLB Network’s Mark DeRosa said. “Now he’s starting to open up more…He’s got a leg kick working…It’s all led to confidence.”

Geraldo Perdomo has completely evolved his batting stance from both sides of the plate dating back to the 2022 season.@markdero7 and Dan O'Dowd take a look at some side-by-sides and break down the numbers ⬇️@Dbacks | #MLBCentral pic.twitter.com/b9zd2WvOfp — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) May 25, 2025

Advanced metrics–like .385 wOBA, 89.0 mph average exit velocity, and 32.7% hard-hit rate–underscore his dynamic hitting profile.

Perdomo demonstrates reliable range and instincts at shortstop, taking charge of the infield and often serving as a field general.

Even before a spring injury temporarily paused his 2024 season, Perdomo had already called his shot. Speaking to a reporter with trademark fire, he left no doubt about what was coming.

“Bet on me,” he said. And now, he’s making good on that promise.

His presence extends beyond stats. Teammates and coaches frequently mention his enthusiasm, leadership, and energy, traits that earned him an All-Star nod in 2023.

The Maturation of Perdomo

Perdomo’s rise hasn’t been without turbulence. In his early days, his boundless energy and constant chatter–whether in the dugout, on the field, or even with opponents–rubbed some veterans the wrong way.

“He came in early, he was pretty abrasive,” Merrill Kelly said. “Some of the older guys weren’t too sure how they liked that. But he has had that confidence in here from day one. That is part of his game, part of what makes him the player he is.”

Now 25, Perdomo has transformed that youthful exuberance into leadership. Once seen as an annoyance by older teammates, he’s now recognized as the emotional heartbeat of the Arizona clubhouse.

Pitcher Zac Gallen describes him as “a second coach,” while third baseman Eugenio Suárez calls playing alongside Perdomo one of the joys of his job. “Everything he asks me for, I’m there for him,” Suárez said.

Manager Torey Lovullo played a pivotal role in Perdomo’s transformation. Their relationship started rocky–full of tough love, miscommunications, and even public dugout confrontations.

But over time, Lovullo came to see what makes Perdomo special: his curiosity, defensive instincts, and natural leadership.

He challenged Perdomo to not just be a great shortstop, but to be the infield’s emotional anchor. “You’re the shortstop of the Arizona Diamondbacks. That’s a big responsibility,” Lovullo told him.

According to The NY Times,”The Diamondbacks in February signed Perdomo to a four-year, $45 million extension with a club option for 2030, buying out two and possibly three free-agent years.”