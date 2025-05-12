Diamondbacks Send Bold Message on Top Prospect After Call-Up

The Arizona Diamondbacks have done well to remain competitive in the loaded National League West early in the 2025 campaign, but they decided on Monday that they needed a boost. That led to them calling up their top prospect, Jordan Lawlar, and their general manager Mike Hazen didn’t hold back when explaining the team’s unique decision.

Lawlar, who is ranked the No. 4 prospect by MLB.com, previously made his MLB debut in 2023, but he now seems likely to be a key part of the team’s plans moving forward, even though they have a star shortstop, Geraldo Perdomo, in place. While that could create a position crunch of sorts, the team isn’t worried, as they issued a bold message when explaining why they decided to call Lawlar up to the majors.

Diamondbacks Believe Jordan Lawler is Ready for the Big Leagues

Initially selected by the Diamondbacks with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft, Lawlar has looked like a stud from day one, and he has enjoyed a quick rise through the minors to find his way to the majors at the age of 22. A shortstop who can play at second base and third base in a pinch, Lawlar has the potential to become a premier five-tool prospect at one of the most in-demand positions in the game of baseball.

Lawlar’s 2024 campaign was largely disrupted by a thumb injury that required surgery, as he ended up playing only 23 total games when all was said and done. After raking in 2023 at Double-A and Triple-A, posting a .278 batting average with 20 home runs, 67 runs batted in, and 36 stolen bases, it was a bit disappointing to see Lawlar’s rise through the minors hit a speed bump.

Early in 2025 at Triple-A, though, Lawlar was simply raking, hitting .336 with six home runs, 31 runs batted in, and 13 stolen bases. With Arizona looking for a spark in their lineup, there was no sense waiting any longer to give Lawlar the call back up to the big leagues. When explaining the bold decision, Hazen sent a simple message that makes it clear the Diamondbacks have full faith in one of the most exciting prospects in the game.

“Felt like he was ready to join the club,” Hazen said in an email sent to The Athletic.

Diamondbacks Hoping for Immediate Impact from Jordan Lawlar

As noted above, the path for Lawlar to get at-bats isn’t exactly clear. Perdomo is starring at shortstop, and Ketel Marte remains one of the best second basemen in the league. Eugenio Suarez is only hitting .205 so far, but he has 12 home runs and can get hot in the blink of an eye. They could move Pavin Smith, who has been their primary designated hitter this season, into the outfield in place of Lourdes Gurriel Jr., but that’s not the cleanest defensive alignment.

Chances are Lawlar will fill in at a variety of different spots, and he certainly has the ability to do so. Regardless, the Diamondbacks believe the time for him to contribute in the majors is now, and it appears he’s on track to make his season debut at some point this week.