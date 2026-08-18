Concerning Ketel Marte Update Emerges During Red Sox Series: Report

One of the more shocking developments occurred Monday night when Arizona Diamondbacks star infielder Ketel Marte didn’t show up to Fenway Park despite traveling with the team to Boston for its series against the Red Sox.

Right before first pitch, the Diamondbacks placed Marte on the restricted list. Since then, several conflicting reports have emerged about what is going on, including whether the move stems from personal reasons or something else.

Marte Update on Tuesday

According to Nick Piecoro, a D-Backs beat writer for The Arizona Republic, Marte is returning to Arizona to undergo an MRI on his knee.

This comes after Piecoro reported Monday night that Marte was doing fine physically but simply didn’t show up to the ballpark.

Ketel Marte is returning to Arizona to undergo an MRI on his knee, according to a source. — Nick Piecoro (@nickpiecoro) August 18, 2026

Torey Lovullo’s Postgame Comments on Marte

Several other reports have speculated about what happened, while Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo didn’t provide many details after the teams 11-1 loss in the series opener. However, he was clearly emotional while discussing Marte.

“No, not really. I love him, and I care for him. He’ll be okay. He is fine,” Lovullo told reporters. “I want you guys to know that I just care about him. So does everybody in that room.”

D-Backs Right Now

While Marte’s outlook remains unclear, the D-Backs don’t have much time to get off track as they remain in the middle of a National League playoff race.

After losing Monday’s game, they’re 66-60 overall and sit 9.0 games back in the NL West. However, they’re just 1.0 game out of a Wild Card spot as they battle the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres for what appears to be two available spots.