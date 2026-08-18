Corbin Carroll Sends Heartfelt Message to Teammate Ketel Marte

The Arizona Diamondbacks arrived in Boston over the last 24 to 48 hours in preparation for their series opener Monday night against the Red Sox.

However, superstar infielder Ketel Marte never showed up to Fenway Park despite traveling with the team to Boston, forcing the Diamondbacks to place him on the restricted list moments before first pitch.

While Marte is reportedly physically fine, there’s been no clear update on exactly what happened or whether he’s still in Boston. However, the emotions from the coaches and players after the game made the situation seem rather serious.

Corbin Carroll Sends Message on Marte

Diamondbacks star outfielder Corbin Carroll, who’s the face of the franchise alongside Marte, shared a heartfelt message for his teammate while discussing the situation that unfolded before the game.

“Yeah, yeah, I think you could, you could definitely sum it up as, you know, a, a weird day,” Carroll said.

When asked if Marte’s absence was a distraction, Carroll paused for a moment before making it clear where his focus remained.

“A distraction, I mean, I, I think, I think if anything, just you- you’re hoping that, you know, he’s, he’s all right and that he’s, you know, just wanna make sure that everything’s good there.

“So, you know, I think some, some of us maybe that have spent, you know, a little bit more, more time with him have, maybe that was in the back of our minds a little bit,” he added.

“But, yeah, more just out of, you know, wanting to, wanting to be there for the, for the guy.”

Corbin Carroll addresses Ketel Marte’s absence after Red Sox rout https://t.co/7vAufuoGqE — azcentral sports (@azcsports) August 18, 2026

Has Carroll Reached Out to Marte?

Carroll was asked if he had spoken to Marte and revealed that they had briefly exchanged a few text messages. However, he still doesn’t know the full details of what happened.

“Yeah. I got, you know, just a little, text, text exchange, but, you know, nothing, nothing too crazy,” Carroll said. “Not, not sure, you know, still, still not sure all the, the, the details of, you know, what, what he’s dealing with. Or just kind of why, why he’s on the restricted list right now. But yeah, I just, just, I don’t know. I’m just gonna see how it plays out, I guess.”