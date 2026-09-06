PHOENIX, ARIZONA - AUGUST 24: Manager Torey Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks during the MLB game at Chase Field on August 24, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
The Astros won the first game of the series 3-1 on Friday. The Diamondbacks won the second game 4-3 on Saturday. The finale is slated to start at 1:10 p.m. CDT on Sunday.
Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Diamondbacks announced they cut a 12-year MLB veteran.
Arizona Diamondbacks Cut 12-Year MLB Veteran Max Kepler Before Astros Game
The Diamondbacks have designated outfielder Max Kepler for assignment, the team announced.
Via MLB.com: Arizona Diamondbacks designated LF Max Kepler for assignment.
The Diamondbacks signed Kepler on June 7. During the offseason, MLB suspended Kepler for 80 games due to PEDs.
Arizona activated Kepler on June 25 after a brief rehab assignment. The outfielder slashed .205/.262/.303 with two home runs and 15 RBI over 41 games with the Diamondbacks before being designated for assignment.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Arizona Diamondbacks announced they cut a 12-year MLB veteran before Sunday's game against the Houston Astros.
Arizona Diamondbacks Suddenly Cut 12-Year MLB Veteran Before Astros Series Finale