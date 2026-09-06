Arizona Diamondbacks Suddenly Cut 12-Year MLB Veteran Before Astros Series Finale

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the middle of a three-game series against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park in Houston.

The Astros won the first game of the series 3-1 on Friday. The Diamondbacks won the second game 4-3 on Saturday. The finale is slated to start at 1:10 p.m. CDT on Sunday.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Diamondbacks announced they cut a 12-year MLB veteran.

Arizona Diamondbacks Cut 12-Year MLB Veteran Max Kepler Before Astros Game

The Diamondbacks have designated outfielder Max Kepler for assignment, the team announced.

Via MLB.com: Arizona Diamondbacks designated LF Max Kepler for assignment.

The Diamondbacks signed Kepler on June 7. During the offseason, MLB suspended Kepler for 80 games due to PEDs.

Arizona activated Kepler on June 25 after a brief rehab assignment. The outfielder slashed .205/.262/.303 with two home runs and 15 RBI over 41 games with the Diamondbacks before being designated for assignment.