Diamondbacks Demote Top Prospect as Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Returns From Injury

The Arizona Diamondbacks will be getting back starting left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. from a hamstring injury. To make room on the roster, the team has optioned Ryan Waldschmidt to Triple-A Reno.

Thus ends the first MLB stint for Arizona’s top prospect. He opened the season with Reno before getting promoted in May. With Jordan Lawlar sidelined with a left wrist fracture and Alek Thomas’ struggles at the plate, the club turned to Waldschmidt for a spark.

In his first stint with the Diamondbacks, Waldschmidt slashed .259/.314/.357 in his first 33 MLB games. However, a 32.8% strikeout rate and a lack of power limited his offense to just an 88 wRC+.

Diamondbacks Option Ryan Waldschmidt to Minors

With the Diamondbacks outfield getting healthier of late, there wasn’t much room for Waldschmidt. Lawlar has since returned from his injury, taking him out of center field. Coupled with Gurriel ready to return, it makes more sense for him to get reps in Triple-A.

The primary issue to address in Reno will be the strikeout rate and putting himself in better counts to do damage. While he had a strong batting eye, with just a 24.2% chase rate, a chase typically resulted in a whiff. Waldschmidt had just a 29.6% contact rate when chasing outside the zone.

One other thing to note is that Waldschmidt has spent 38 days on the roster. That still makes him prospect-eligible for now. Another stint on the MLB roster, whether that’s replacing an injured player or a September call-up, would exhaust his rookie eligibility in 2026.

As the club looks at its outfield picture for 2027, Waldschmidt will certainly be in the discussions. Assuming no moves are made, he projects as their starting center fielder for next season. He graded out as an average defender in center field, but is projected to play left field long-term.

Diamondbacks Welcome Back Lourdes Gurriel Jr. From Injury

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. returns from his second stint on the injured list this season. He began the season in the finishing stages of rehabbing an ACL tear suffered last August. But after 25 games, he suffered a hamstring injury on May 22 and ultimately missed three weeks.

In Gurriel’s absence, the Diamondbacks relied on top prospects Ryan Waldschmidt and Tommy Troy. Troy was sent down to the minors when Jordan Lawlar returned ahead of the Cincinnati Reds series.

On the season, Gurriel is slashing .228/.284/.304 at the plate with a home run. The Diamondbacks will need to get more offensive production from their left fielder.

Arizona’s lineup has been very top-heavy, carried by the trio of Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte, and Gabriel Moreno. Outside of those three, they haven’t gotten solid results. The Diamondbacks sit 1.5 games back of a postseason spot, as they host the Los Angeles Angels at Chase Field.

Nolan Arenado went on a tear from mid-April through May, but has since cooled off. Geraldo Perdomo has endured a slow start, but has picked it up in the Cincinnati series.

As the Diamondbacks approach the trade deadline, they’re hoping the lineup can pick it up and stack together some wins.