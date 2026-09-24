Diamondbacks CEO Makes Statement on Torey Lovullo’s Future

The Arizona Diamondbacks are still barely alive in the postseason chase. They’ll need some help, as their Wild Card elimination number is 2, with four games to play. However, that didn’t stop Diamondbacks President and CEO Derrick Hall from discussing manager Torey Lovullo’s job on Bickley & Marotta.

“Torey’s done a great job for us and continues to,” said Hall.

Hall brought up that the Diamondbacks have had a winning record in six of the 10 seasons that Lovullo has been the manager. At 84-74, they’re making a spirited run at a Wild Card spot.

But they’ll need some help from the Los Angeles Dodgers to put them in that position. A win by the Dodgers gives Arizona a chance to steal a Wild Card spot by sweeping the San Diego Padres. That would give them the head-to-head tiebreaker, which will be decided in the final series of the year.

They’ll also pay attention to out-of-town scores concerning the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies as well. Arizona holds the intradivision record tiebreaker against the Phillies.

Diamondbacks CEO Derrick Hall on Torey Lovullo’s Future

Speculation on Torey Lovullo’s future grew when the manager admitted that making the postseason could decide if he comes back in 2027. His current contract with the Diamondbacks, which he signed in October 2023, will expire upon the season’s conclusion.

But based on Derrick Hall’s words, it sounds like they’ll try to retain him for the 2027 season.

“I don’t think it’s as cut and dry as make the playoffs and you’re still here,” said Hall. “I think we’ve got a decision to make, but all of that will come into play. And there’s so many factors, but he’s done a terrific job this year.”

The Diamondbacks have had a lot of things go wrong for them this year. Their starting rotation has dealt with multiple injuries and disappointments. Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez was named an All-Star for the first time in his career, and Michael Soroka and Brandon Pfaadt have given them good outings this season.

Add in an offense that is 22nd in wRC+ (96), and there are a lot of factors that suggest that Arizona shouldn’t be sniffing the postseason right now.

“You look back, and you think, he’s had some pretty bad years. Not for him, but I think for the roster we’ve given him in those years. And again, he never complained; he still bounced back the next year. I think he’s been a terrific manager.”

But where the team is strong is in the aspects of the game that require more effort and concentration: baserunning and defense. FanGraphs credits the Diamondbacks with +7.2 baserunning runs. On defense, they are +33 Defensive Runs Saved and +43 Outs Above Average.

Diamondbacks Right Now

Torey Lovullo’s future could be tied to how strong the team finishes the season. Right now, they don’t have any control over their postseason fate. But that could change if the Los Angeles Dodgers defeat the San Diego Padres.

By winning their final eight games, the Diamondbacks could convince general manager Mike Hazen to bring back Lovullo. That would give them a final regular-season record of 88-74. If the out-of-town scores go their way, they could crash the postseason party.

The Diamondbacks and Lovullo can’t worry about the postseason. All they can control is winning their final game against the Colorado Rockies, then trying to sweep the Padres. How they go about this goal will likely swing the decision on whether to extend Lovullo for 2027 or let him walk and hire a new manager.

But if Hall has any influence on the decision, it sounds like Lovullo will be in the dugout for his 11th season.