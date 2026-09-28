Diamondbacks’ Corbin Burnes Arrives at $96 Million Easy Decision

The Arizona Diamondbacks were alive to make the MLB playoffs until the final day of the regular season.

But after missing out, the Diamondbacks have to start thinking about the future, which will include plenty of offseason decisions.

At least one decision is out of their control, though: Corbin Burnes.

Burnes has an opt-out in his contract that’s a player decision, not a team one. And what he chooses could have a big impact on the Arizona payroll going forward.

Corbin Burnes Contract

Burnes signed a six-year free agent contract with the Diamondbacks in free agency ahead of the 2025 season. It’s worth a total of $210 million.

The big right-hander had been a star with the Milwaukee Brewers and Baltimore Orioles to earn himself such a contract, but it hasn’t aged well for Arizona.

Injuries have limited Burnes, who is two years in to the six-year deal.

Interestingly, when they signed the contract, the sides included just a single opt-out opportunity, and it has arrived.

If Burnes wants to opt out of the deal and become a free agent again, he has to do it after the end of the 2026 season. If he doesn’t opt-out now, he’s locked in to the rest of the contract, which would have four years remaining.

Maybe in some circumstances, that’d be a tough decision.

But considering that Burnes gives up $96 million (in non-deferred money) by opting out, according to Spotrac, it seems unlikely to happen.

Burnes has hardly pitched at all with the Diamondbacks due to injury. It doesn’t seem like he could possibly pass up a sure $96 million.

In free agency, Burnes would probably have to take a one-year, prove-it deal in hopes of landing another huge contract.

But with the Diamondbacks, Burnes already has a huge contract.

He has time before he has to make his decision, but everything would point in one direction.

Corbin Burnes Stats With Diamondbacks

Burnes has made 14 total starts for the Diamondbacks over his two seasons in the desert.

He got on the mound 11 times in 2025 with a 2.66 ERA, looking like the pitcher the Diamondbacks expected.

Injury kept him out until late this season when made three starts, threw a total of 10.1 innings and allowed nine runs (7.84 ERA).

Burnes will turn 32 years old in October, so it seems like he should have some good years left, as long as his injuries haven’t set him back too far.

The Diamondbacks still have a lot of money committed to Burnes, assuming he doesn’t opt-out, so they’ll certainly be hoping that he can turn this around and still be at least somewhat of the pitcher they thought they were signing a couple offseasons ago.