Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll Makes Baseball History for 1st Time Ever in MLB

Corbin Carroll truly stands alone in the history of baseball.

Like, legitimately no other player in MLB has ever done what Carroll has now accomplished for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He often is putting himself in very select company in recent years as he has burst onto the scene and become a total star in the desert. Carroll seems to join Willie Mays in some kind of triples record often.

But this latest feat by Carroll is one that even Mays never did.

Corbin Carroll Makes Baseball History

Carroll’s feat arrived because on Friday night, he hit his 20th home run of the season. It was a particularly impressive opposite-field blast against a left-handed pitcher, which shouldn’t be as easy as Carroll made it look.

As pictured above, Carroll celebrated as he approached third base with a little pantomimed jump shot, clearly feeling good about what he had just done.

Corbin Carroll reaches the 20-HR mark for the 4th straight season! pic.twitter.com/w0hjQnqmqw — MLB (@MLB) September 12, 2026

The 20 home runs by themselves aren’t the historic feat for Carroll, though. It’s about how they combine with everything else he does.

Carroll has now put up a season of at least 20 homers, 20 steals and 15 triples, just the 10th of its kind in MLB history, according to stats guru Sarah Langs.

But get this — Carroll is the first player to ever do it twice.

Last year, Carroll finished the year with 32 home runs, 32 steals and 17 triples.

So far this season, he has 20 homers, 21 steals and 16 triples. He’ll lead the National League in triples for the fourth consecutive year, and it’ll be tops in all of MLB for the third consecutive year.

That doesn’t even mention that he’s also hit at least 30 doubles in three of the last four seasons, too.

But the feat shared by Langs is remarkable. Carroll has put together a combination of two seasons that no one has ever done before — and the stat is for two such seasons in any point of a player’s career. Carroll happens to have just done it in consecutive years.

He just missed the marks in 2023, too, when he 22 homers, 35 steals but “only” 14 triples.

Clearly, Carroll is a spectacular talent, and he’s got the Diamondbacks in the playoff hunt, too.

Diamondbacks’ Playoff Chances

The Diamondbacks won on Friday night and are a half-back game of the National League’s third and final Wild Card spot, which is held by the San Diego Padres.

The Padres have won five in a row to hold onto that spot.

The Diamondbacks are also only 3.0 games behind both the Cubs and Phillies, so they aren’t entirely out of reach.

The Diamondbacks have 14 games left to play, so they’ll be counting on Carroll to try to lead this late push into the playoffs.