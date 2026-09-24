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Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll Joins Lou Gehrig in Baseball History

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Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll celebrates a triple.
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DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 23: Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks gestures to his dugout after hitting a 2 RBI triple during the first inning at Coors Field on September 23, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Those in the desert know.

They know just how special Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is, and they’ve known it from pretty much the moment he arrived in the major leagues.

For those from elsewhere, though, it’s stats and milestones like the one Carroll achieved on Wednesday night that really drive the point home:

Carroll is keeping the company of some of the greatest players to ever play this magnificent game.

Often, his record achievements include Willie Mays, because Carroll hits triples at a rate that no one else in modern baseball does.

This time, it’s Lou Gehrig.

That’s right — Carroll just joined an MLB club that was previously a one-man show, occupied just by the New York Yankees‘ all-time great.

There’s now room for two, with Carroll joining Gehrig a century later.

Corbin Carroll Joins Lou Gehrig

Carroll is part of a two-player historical club with Gehrig thanks to the triple he hit in the first inning on Wednesday night.

Batting against the Colorado Rockies with two on, Carroll turned on a ball down the line and took off.

There aren’t a ton of active hitters who pull a ball and you immediately think triple. Carroll is one of those dudes.

It ended up being a no-doubter. He coasted into third.

It was the 60th triple of his career:

That brought along an awesome stat by MLB Network’s Sarah Langs: Carroll is just the second player in MLB history with at least 60 triples and 100 home runs through his first 640 career games.

Gehrig was the first.

Gehrig isn’t necessarily remembered for his athleticism, but he was a tremendous athlete who played college football and sprayed line drives all over the ballpark. He was going to get his triples, too.

Corbin Carroll Triples

Carroll was playing in his 640th game of his career on Wednesday night. He’s up to 104 homers and 60 triples after that three-bagger in the first inning.

It marked Carroll’s 17th triple of this season. That ties his career-high, which he set last season.

It’s going to be the third year in a row that Carroll leads all of MLB in triples. It’s the fourth year in a row he’s atop the National League.

Carroll hit two triples in 32 games in 2022, then hit 10 in 155 games in 2023.

He upped it to 14 in 158 games in 2024, then 17 in 143 games last year.

Now he’s got 17 again this year in his 152nd game.

Carroll hits doubles and homers, too, making him one of the most dangerous hitters in the sport.

And still just 26 years old, Carroll has a long way to go in continuing to build a special career.

But now that he’s next to Gehrig in the history books? That’s pretty epic.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll Joins Lou Gehrig in Baseball History

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