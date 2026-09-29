Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll Makes Never-Before-Done Baseball History

Nobody in the modern era of baseball is playing the game like Corbin Carroll.

And after the latest accomplishment for the Arizona Diamondbacks‘ outfielder, it’s also fair to say that no one ever has played the game quite like Carroll.

The summation of this is simple: Carroll hits triples, lots of them, in an era when hitters aren’t hitting very many triples at all.

In some ways, a triple is the most exciting play in baseball — although the ease with which Carroll often cruises into third base does take a little bit of the excitement away.

The speedy lefty races out of the box, tears around the bases and finds his way just one spot from the plate.

Of course, Carroll hits plenty of doubles and home runs, too. He’s one of the most impressive players in the sport.

And although the Diamondbacks couldn’t quite sneak into the postseason, Carroll did make some history before he headed home for the offseason.

Corbin Carroll Triples History

Carroll led Major League Baseball in triples this season.

He led MLB in triples last season.

And in 2024, Carroll also led MLB in triples.

He’s the first player to ever do that three years in a row, according to MLB Network’s Sarah Langs.

Corbin Carroll is the first player in MLB history to lead MLB in triples three years in a row — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 29, 2026

Carroll has actually led the National League four years in a row, although he didn’t lead all of MLB in 2023.

He made his debut in 2022 and played just 32 games that year but started himself off with two triples.

His first full season was 2023, when he hit 10 triples.

Then in 2024, Carroll upped the ante to 14 triples.

Last season, Carroll raised it again, to 17 triples.

And this year, Carroll matched his career-high by hitting another 17 triples.

In his five seasons in the majors, Carroll already has 60 triples, which makes him the active leader in the stat.

In bygone eras, there were so many triples hit that Carroll will never contend for an all-time leaderboard in this stat. But no one these days is hitting triples like Carroll.

Corbin Carroll Stats

Some might think of a guy who hits triples as one who isn’t also hitting the ball out of the ballpark.

Carroll, though, has all varieties of power.

This season, he hit 33 doubles and 22 homers in addition to his 17 triples.

Last season, he had hit 32 doubles with 31 home runs.

Carroll has a career .823 OPS that is certainly buoyed by the triples but is also helped by his other slugging.

And in his five MLB seasons, Carroll has stolen 144 bases while being caught just 23 times.

Clearly, Carroll’s skillset is top-notch, and the Diamondbacks sure are glad he’s on their team.