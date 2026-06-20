Diamondbacks Get Concerning Michael Soroka Update After Injury

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka made an early exit on Friday, leaving the game after just one inning.

Soroka was seen waving for a trainer after taking the mound to start the second inning, but left after attempting a warm-up pitch. The team later shared an update that could bring bad news for a team already struck hard by injuries.

Diamondbacks Share Update on Michael Soroka

Shortly after Soroka was forced to exit the game, the Diamondbacks shared more details about the injury that cut short his night.

“Michael Soroka exited tonight’s game due to posterior left hip discomfort,” the team shared in a post on X.

As USA Today reporter Bob Nightengale noted, the Diamondbacks had just been hit with more bad injury news earlier in the day, and now face the prospect of losing Soroka for an extended time as well.

“The Arizona Diamondbacks, who learned they’ll be without starter Ryne Nelson until at least May with a flexor muscle strain and a ulnar collateral sprain, now watch starter Michael Soroka leave the game in the 2nd inning,” Nightengale shared in a post on X.

Michael Soroka Has Dealt With Injures in the Past

As SI.com’s Jack Sommers noted, Soroka has been a top pitcher for the Diamondbacks, coming into Friday’s game with an 8-3 record with a 3.11 ERA in 81 innings pitched.