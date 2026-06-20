Diamondbacks Get Concerning Michael Soroka Update After Injury

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka made an early exit on Friday, leaving the game after just one inning.
Soroka was seen waving for a trainer after taking the mound to start the second inning, but left after attempting a warm-up pitch. The team later shared an update that could bring bad news for a team already struck hard by injuries.
Diamondbacks Share Update on Michael Soroka
Shortly after Soroka was forced to exit the game, the Diamondbacks shared more details about the injury that cut short his night.
“Michael Soroka exited tonight’s game due to posterior left hip discomfort,” the team shared in a post on X.
As USA Today reporter Bob Nightengale noted, the Diamondbacks had just been hit with more bad injury news earlier in the day, and now face the prospect of losing Soroka for an extended time as well.
“The Arizona Diamondbacks, who learned they’ll be without starter Ryne Nelson until at least May with a flexor muscle strain and a ulnar collateral sprain, now watch starter Michael Soroka leave the game in the 2nd inning,” Nightengale shared in a post on X.
Michael Soroka Has Dealt With Injures in the Past
As SI.com’s Jack Sommers noted, Soroka has been a top pitcher for the Diamondbacks, coming into Friday’s game with an 8-3 record with a 3.11 ERA in 81 innings pitched.
“Signed for just $7.5 million with a mutual option, he’s been a major contributor to the D-backs season,” Sommers wrote. “Soroka also came to the Diamondbacks with a long injury history. He’s had no fewer than nine injured list stints in his MLB career. That included a serious Achilles injury that kept him out all of 2021 and 2022.”
Sommers added that the Diamondbacks could be in trouble if Soroka were forced to miss significant time, noting that Nelson isn’t the only other pitcher dealing with injuries.
“Any extended absence would be very difficult for the Diamondbacks to overcome,” Sommers wrote. “Their depth was already about to be tested with the injury to Nelson. Suddenly losing two starters within 24 hours could completely change the complexion of the season for Arizona.
“Add to this the news earlier this month that Corbin Burnes had suffered a setback in his rehab from Tommy John surgery, injuring his shoulder, and the D-backs rotation plans are suddenly in disarray.”
The injuries come at a critical time for the Diamondbacks, who stand at 38-36 and are trying to maintain pace in the wild-card standings. Though they are 9.5 games behind the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers going into Friday’s game, the team is still harboring playoff hopes this season.
General manager Mike Hazen said in an appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7’s Wolf & Luke show that the team would be looking to improve its standing at the upcoming MLB trade deadline.
“I’m planning on buying,” Hazen said.
It’s not clear whether an extended absence for Soroka could change that strategy. The team will likely know more in the coming days about the extent of Soroka’s injury and how much time he could miss.
Diamondbacks Get Concerning Michael Soroka Update After Injury