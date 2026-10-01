Diamondbacks Make Surprise Torey Lovullo Decision

The comments and rumors and speculation in recent weeks all seemed to suggest that Torey Lovullo might be heading into his final days with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Turns out, though, that the manager isn’t done yet.

Lovullo has been a well-respected manager in a decade at the helm in the desert.

This season, he had the Diamondbacks still playing for a playoff berth until the very final day of the regular season when a win by the Philadelphia Phillies in a game that ended earlier than Arizona’s clinched a spot for the Phillies that would keep the Diamondbacks out of the NL Wild Card spots.

Lovullo has been part of a solid era of Arizona baseball that has gone up against the constant challenge of sharing a division with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants (and, well, the Colorado Rockies).

And he won’t be going anywhere yet.

Diamondbacks Decide on Torey Lovullo’s Job Status

The Diamondbacks chose on Thursday to extend Lovullo to a new contract.

It’s for a reported two years to keep him in his managerial role.

Happy the Dbacks are retaining Torey Lovullo -Aligns Lovullo & Hazen’s contracts (through 2028)

-Everyone seems to love Torey (locker room, media, etc)

-If Torey wasn’t retained, he 100% would’ve landed another managerial job this offseason Is he a perfect manager, no. But no… https://t.co/TPwrSBuAVf — Dalton Feely (@dfeely14) October 1, 2026

Lovullo is clearly respected in Arizona by the leadership.

This is what Diamondbacks president and CEO Derrick Hall said about Lovullo on Tuesday. He was on local radio KTAR 92.3 FM and gave this high praise:

“If he walks out this door, he’s going to get a job in a heartbeat, and he should because I do think he’s one of the best managers in the game.”

Turns out, the Diamondbacks were able to keep Lovullo from walking out the door.

Torey Lovullo Manager History

Lovullo has managed the Diamondbacks for 10 full seasons with the conclusion of the 2026 campaign.

He took over in 2017, and they immediately went 93-69 and made the playoffs.

Lovullo led the Diamondbacks to 82-80 and 85-77 records in the next two years, missing the playoffs both seasons.

In the shortened 2020 season it was rough, a 25-35 mark, and it got even worse in 2021 at 52-110.

In 2022, Arizona went 74-88 to move back in the right direction.

Then in 2023, the Diamondbacks shocked the sport. They snuck into the playoffs at 84-78 and went on a run all the way to the World Series, winning the NL pennant before losing to the Texas Rangers.

Lovullo led Arizona to an 89-73 record in 2024 and ironically missed the postseason.