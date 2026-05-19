Diamondbacks Reveal Timeline for Corbin Burnes Return

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been without a true ace for much of the 2026 season.

One will soon return from injury for them.

Corbin Burnes, who has not pitched since June 1, 2025, after undergoing Tommy John surgery, gave Arizona fans some great news on Tuesday.

According to PHNX Diamondbacks, Burnes told the media that he may be slightly ahead of schedule in his return.

Burnes was previously expected to return around the All-Star Break.

This is a welcome development for the four-time All-Star, and a great boost to Arizona’s rotation.

So far, the Diamondbacks have given up 217 runs in 46 games.

What Did Arizona Diamondbacks Pitcher Corbin Burnes Say About his Recovery?

When asked on Tuesday about his recovery timeline, Burnes had great news for Diamondbacks fans.

“Nothing has deterred us from being any slower,” Burnes said. “Maybe slightly early.”

While Burnes set a short timeline for himself to begin with, it doesn’t mean he’ll necessarily breeze through his rehab.

“It’s more gonna be how the next three to four weeks go, when we start getting into games and start building that pitch count up, make sure we’re recovering well, able to add pitches as we want,” Burnes said.

Burnes also said he would be facing live hitters as soon as next week. Obviously, this is a very important step in recovering before live games.

“Next week we start live, so get into games in a couple weeks,” Burnes said. “And then those first two or three outings are kinda gonna depend on the time when we come back and how quickly we can build up.”

Burnes’ resume goes without saying. With the Milwaukee Brewers and Baltimore Orioles, he was an elite pitcher with one of the best fastballs in the game.

Burnes won the National League Cy Young award as a member of the Brewers in 2021 with a 2.43 ERA.

He would sign a six-year, $210 million contract with Arizona after the 2024 season. In 11 games during the 2025 season, Burnes pitched to a 2.66 ERA with 63 strikeouts.

When he returns, he will come back to a Diamondbacks rotation that desperately needs consistency.

How Will Burnes Fit on the Roster?

When Burnes comes back, he will be a part of a very crowded rotation.

Eduardo Rodriguez, Zac Gallen, Michael Soroka, Ryne Nelson and Merrill Kelly are currently entrenched in the rotation.

Brandon Pfaadt, whom the Diamondbacks still have quite a bit of money tied to, is currently working as a long-relief pitcher amid his struggles and the return of Kelly from injury.

Arizona will have a difficult decision to make when Burnes returns. While a six-man rotation is unlikely, it may be the best scenario until they decide which starter to either trade or convert to a reliever.

As of now, there is no clear answer as to who the odd man out is.

Rodriguez is probably safe, being under contract until after the 2027 season and having a career-best 2.53 ERA.

Gallen and Kelly were brought back to lead the rotation. However, both are struggling so far. Gallen has a 4.78 ERA in 10 starts, and Kelly has a 5.91 ERA in six starts. However, the latter just pitched a complete game.

Nelson has been an unpleasant development for Arizona. After pitching to a 3.39 ERA last season, Nelson has turned that into a 5.40 ERA through nine starts.

While Nelson has been a letdown, Soroka has been a pleasant surprise with a 3.49 ERA in nine starts.

Whatever the decision is, general manager Mike Hazen will have some uncomfortable conversations with his front office staff amid Burnes’ return.