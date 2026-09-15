Diamondbacks Tie All-Time MLB Record Thanks to Corbin Carroll

These are the home runs that you dream of as a kid growing up in the backyard.

The other team is ahead, but you’re the winning run. A homer wins the game and snatches victory from the jaws of defeat.

They’re rare, of course. Walk-off home runs for a trailing team are hard to manufacture. They require just the right mix of circumstance and heroism.

This season for the Arizona Diamondbacks, though, they’re happening. In fact, they’re happening at a record rate.

With Corbin Carroll’s walk-off two-run home run on Monday night, the Diamondbacks now have four such homers.

It ties the all-time MLB record with two other teams:

Most walkoff HR while trailing in a season, MLB history: 4 – 2006 Reds

4 – 2014 White Sox

4 – 2026 @Dbacks pic.twitter.com/6zW2ukKCPX — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) September 15, 2026

Considering that the Diamondbacks are in the thick of the playoff race, every single one of these magical swings could end up mattering a whole heck of a lot.

Corbin Carroll Walk-Off Home Run

Carroll’s walk-off blast came Monday night to end a wild 8-7 game against hte Miami Marlins.

It’s a game the Marlins opened up an early 3-0 lead in before Lars Nootbaar eventually tied it 3-3 with a two-run homer in the third inning.

The Marlins then went up 5-3 on fourth-inning homers by Jakob Marsee and Javier Sanoja.

Carroll had an RBI single in the fifth to pull within one, but then in the seventh, Kyle Stowers and Xavier Edwards delivered RBI hits to put the Marlins up 7-4.

The Diamondbacks needed some magic, and first it was Jordan Lawlar in the bottom of the eighth. He blasted a two-run homer to pull within 7-6, but there was still more work to do.

Leading off the bottom of the ninth, Gabriel Moreno worked a walk, and the Diamondbacks put Tommy Troy in to pinch-run.

Geraldo Perdomo bunted Troy to second with a sacrifice, but turns out the placement of Troy didn’t matter.

The next batter was Carroll, and he didn’t miss. You can see in the photo at the top of the article that Carroll had a moment to watch it. He knew he got it.

Moments later, he was being mobbed at home plate, the Diamondbacks having improbably won yet again.

Diamondbacks Standings

The Diamondbacks aren’t going to chase down the NL West title, but they have a chance at the Wild Card.

After Monday, they’re 80-71, which puts them 2.5-games behind the San Diego Padres (82-68).

Arizona has 11 games left to play, while San Diego has 12. It’s not a lot of time to make up the gap, but it is time. The Diamondbacks are actually only 3.5 behind the Phillies and 4.0 behind the Cubs in the other Wild Card spots.

If Arizona can stay hot, they’ll just need one collapse above them to sneak in.

The Diamondbacks close the season in San Diego against the Padres in a three-game series from Sept. 25 through Sept. 27. That could be for all the playoff marbles.