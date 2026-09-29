Diamondbacks’ Torey Lovullo Plans Hint at Change

Torey Lovullo has done just about the best he can with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

It’s never going to be easy for them playing in the NL West Division with the Los Angeles Dodgers, not to mention the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants.

Lovullo, though, continues to keep the Diamondbacks in contention. This season, they were still alive for the playoffs on the final day of the regular season. That’s really all they can ask for.

Despite that, Lovullo’s contract ran out with Arizona at the end of this season. They didn’t work to extend him.

So now what? Are the Diamondbacks going to let their reliable manager leave? It sure looks a bit that way.

Torey Lovullo Future

Diamondbacks president and CEO Derrick Hall made new comments about Lovullo on Tuesday. He was on local radio KTAR 92.3 FM, and this is what he said:

“If he walks out this door, he’s going to get a job in a heartbeat, and he should because I do think he’s one of the best managers in the game.”

Hall added this: “I don’t think we as an organization did our best job building a roster this year.”

Those two things actually do go a bit hand in hand. Arizona might’ve been a flawed team, and Lovullo still nearly got them to the postseason.

The Diamondbacks actually had a better record than three of the teams that made the playoffs in the American League, but that doesn’t help them in this case.

Arizona and Lovullo both have to decide what they want next. And if they aren’t on the same page, this could be it for their partnership.

Torey Lovullo Manager History

Lovullo has managed the Diamondbacks for 10 full seasons with the conclusion of the 2026 campaign.

He took over in 2017, and they immediately went 93-69 and made the playoffs.

Lovullo led the Diamondbacks to 82-80 and 85-77 records in the next two years, missing the playoffs both seasons.

In the shortened 2020 season it was rough, a 25-35 mark, and it got even worse in 2021 at 52-110.

In 2022, Arizona went 74-88 to move back in the right direction.

Then in 2023, the Diamondbacks shocked baseball. They snuck into the playoffs at 84-78 and went on a run all the way to the World Series, winning the NL pennant before losing to the Texas Rangers.

Lovullo led Arizona to an 89-73 record the next year and ironically missed the postseason.

The Diamondbacks were 80-82 in 2025 before going 86-76 this season.

His overall mark with the Diamondbacks is 750-768 along with a record of 11-10 in playoff games.

Arizona is the only team Lovullo has managed for, and it remains to be seen what might come next for him.