Diamondbacks Ditch Top-100 Prospect for Jesus Sanchez Roster Move

The Arizona Diamondbacks saw an opportunity, and it presented a tough decision to make.

The Toronto Blue Jays placed Jesus Sanchez on waivers to try and remove him from their 40-man roster, but a player of Sanchez’s talent wasn’t going to pass through waivers unscathed.

The Diamondbacks claimed Sanchez on Monday, bringing an intriguing lefty-swinger to their lineup to try and help their playoff push while also providing potential future value, as well.

But one roster move can’t come without another, and so the Diamondbacks had to clear space on their MLB roster for Sanchez.

To do so, they’ve sent Tommy Troy back to the minor leagues by optioning him.

It is Tommy Troy that is being optioned to make room for Jesus Sanchez. https://t.co/W7tZuPRdpZ — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) September 15, 2026

The Diamondbacks are making what looks like it could be an epic push for a playoff spot.

It just might not include Troy the rest of the way.

It’s Not All Bad News

There is a positive difference for Arizona with what it did with Troy versus what the Blue Jays did with Sanchez.

Troy still had minor league options remaining, so he didn’t pass through waivers. He’ll just head down to Triple-A and wait to potentially be called back up. Another team can’t take Troy off their hands with this move.

Jesus Sanchez not here yet. Will very likely replace either Tommy Troy or Ryan Waldschmidt. We had talked about Arizona adding a bat off the waiver wire it just took a little longer than we anticipated but Sanchez is a left-handed bat and they need help vs RHP. https://t.co/GIUscSBCIt — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) September 14, 2026

It’s mostly a bummer for Troy, who now misses out on what is an exciting September stretch run in the desert.

Tommy Troy’s Season

Troy, a versatile 24-year old infielder, made his MLB debut this year and has had a bit of a bumpy start.

The former first-round pick has played in 45 games and hit three doubles, one triple and four home runs. He has stolen a single base. Troy has batted .217 with a .638 OPS.

Compare that to his Triple-A numbers at Reno this year, where he has batted .313 with an .879 OPS, and it’s fair to surmise that there’s still a little bit of untapped upside here.

The Diamondbacks do have a relatively experienced batch of infielders, though, which means Troy wasn’t an everyday guy in the big leagues at the moment anyway. That’s why he was the choice to send down.

Troy is now going to have to prove to Arizona again that he should be part of their long-term plans.

He was a top-100 prospect before both the 2024 and 2025 seasons. That shine has worn off just a tad, but Troy can still be part of the Diamondbacks’ future, even if he isn’t there in the present anymore.