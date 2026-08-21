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Arizona Diamondbacks General Manager Announces Ketel Marte Update

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Ketel Marte
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New details are coming out about Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop being put on the restricted list.

The Arizona Diamondbacks recently concluded a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

But the Diamondbacks were concerned when star second baseman Ketel Marte did not show up at Fenway Park ahead of the series opener on Monday despite traveling with the team.

The switch hitter did not play in any of the Diamondbacks’ three games against the Red Sox. Arizona did not have a scheduled game on Thursday.

Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – AUGUST 09: Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates with Gabriel Moreno #14 after hitting a two run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Chase Field on August 09, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Diamondbacks Announce Ketel Marte Update on Thursday

Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen announced that the team has shifted the second baseman to the 10-day injured list on Thursday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reported.

Piecoro added, “After meeting with Marte today, Hazen said he expects Marte will rejoin the team once healthy.”

The Arizona Diamondbacks initially placed the star second baseman on the restricted list after Marte did not show up at Fenway Park on Monday.

It raised concerns among many people, including Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo. The manager was clearly emotional while discussing Marte after Monday’s loss.

“No, not really. I love him, and I care for him. He’ll be okay. He is fine,” Lovullo told reporters. “I want you guys to know that I just care about him. So does everybody in that room.”

Colorado Rockies v Arizona Diamondbacks

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – AUGUST 12: Manager Torey Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks watches the action against the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning at Chase Field on August 12, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Ketel Marte This Season

The star second baseman is having a down season after back-to-back All-Star campaigns with Arizona.

Marte is currently slashing .249/.314/.446. His .760 OPS is the lowest he has hit since 2022.

The 12-year veteran also has 21 home runs and 67 RBIs in 118 games with the Diamondbacks this season.

Marte last played for the Diamondbacks on Aug. 16 against the Atlanta Braves.

Arizona Diamondbacks v Cleveland Guardians

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – JULY 31: Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks runs out an RBI single during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on July 31, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

What’s Next for the Diamondbacks

Arizona will kick off a six-game homestand on Friday, opening a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. They will then host the Chicago Cubs for another three games.

The Diamondbacks currently hold a 67-61 record (36-27 at home). They are 1 game out of the last National League wild card spot.

Kyle Har is a sports reporter focused on the MLB and NFL, covering the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com. He has four years of experience as a sports radio producer at KNBR in San Francisco and works as a co-host for their Warriors postgame show, "Dubs OT," and weekly Warriors talk show "Just Dubs." More about Kyle Har

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Arizona Diamondbacks General Manager Announces Ketel Marte Update

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