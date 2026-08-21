Arizona Diamondbacks General Manager Announces Ketel Marte Update

The Arizona Diamondbacks recently concluded a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

But the Diamondbacks were concerned when star second baseman Ketel Marte did not show up at Fenway Park ahead of the series opener on Monday despite traveling with the team.

The switch hitter did not play in any of the Diamondbacks’ three games against the Red Sox. Arizona did not have a scheduled game on Thursday.

Diamondbacks Announce Ketel Marte Update on Thursday

Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen announced that the team has shifted the second baseman to the 10-day injured list on Thursday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reported.

Piecoro added, “After meeting with Marte today, Hazen said he expects Marte will rejoin the team once healthy.”

The Arizona Diamondbacks initially placed the star second baseman on the restricted list after Marte did not show up at Fenway Park on Monday.

It raised concerns among many people, including Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo. The manager was clearly emotional while discussing Marte after Monday’s loss.

“No, not really. I love him, and I care for him. He’ll be okay. He is fine,” Lovullo told reporters. “I want you guys to know that I just care about him. So does everybody in that room.”

Ketel Marte This Season

The star second baseman is having a down season after back-to-back All-Star campaigns with Arizona.

Marte is currently slashing .249/.314/.446. His .760 OPS is the lowest he has hit since 2022.

The 12-year veteran also has 21 home runs and 67 RBIs in 118 games with the Diamondbacks this season.

Marte last played for the Diamondbacks on Aug. 16 against the Atlanta Braves.

What’s Next for the Diamondbacks

Arizona will kick off a six-game homestand on Friday, opening a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. They will then host the Chicago Cubs for another three games.

The Diamondbacks currently hold a 67-61 record (36-27 at home). They are 1 game out of the last National League wild card spot.