Diamondbacks Star Slugger Named NL Player of the Week

It’s been a fantastic week for Ketel Marte. The Arizona Diamondbacks star second baseman got off to a slow start in 2026, but he’s quickly reverting back to his typical production at the plate.

Marte had a big week against the San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies. In seven games, he went 15-for-28 at the plate with three home runs, 12 RBI, and a 1.563 OPS. His efforts earned him the National League’s Player of the Week Award for May 18-24.

Marte’s week featured plenty of highlights, including a walk-off home run that left Giants broadcasters Duane Kiper and Mike Krukow completely speechless.

Ketel Marte Surging at a Critical Time for the Diamondbacks

This hot week by Marte has been the peak of a hot month for the three-time All-Star. In May, the switch-hitting second baseman is slashing .333/.374/.583 at the plate and a 165 wRC+. Among MLB hitters with at least 90 plate appearances in May, his wRC+ ranks seventh. One of the six hitters in front of him is actually his teammate, Corbin Carroll.

Marte’s surge at the plate has come at a welcome time for the Diamondbacks. After winning 13 of their last 20 games, Arizona is 29-24 and currently holds the National League’s third Wild Card spot entering play on May 26. They’re currently feasting on a soft part of their schedule, taking on the Giants and Rockies. However, they’ve also taken care of business with a 7-1 record against the two National League West bottom-feeders.

With Marte on a heater, that bodes well for Arizona’s lineup. The Diamondbacks second baseman has the type of bat that can carry the entire lineup when on such a streak, especially with equally as hot a bat in Carroll lurking behind him.

The streak has helped Marte’s numbers at the plate recover. Entering play on May 26, he carries a .275/.340/.470 slash and a 123 wRC+. However, he may be in a tough battle for starting a third consecutive All-Star Game. Second base may be the deepest position in the National League, with five players already above 2.0 fWAR.

Diamondbacks Lineup Taking Shape in Late May

Carroll has been the most consistent hitter in 2026, nearly having to carry the offense for the first six weeks of the season. But with Marte heating up at the plate, it gives the Diamondbacks a dynamic duo at the top of their lineup, and allows them to survive a slump by shortstop Geraldo Perdomo.

That top-of-the-lineup consistency has allowed the Diamondbacks to handle injuries and a youth movement in the outfield. Ryan Waldschmidt and Tommy Troy currently occupy two of their starting spots. They’ll face a roster crunch once Jordan Lawlar and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. return from injury, but that’s a future problem for general manager Mike Hazen to address.

Waldschmidt should be a survivor of that roster crunch, as he’s their best center field option when everyone is healthy. That could have some downstream effects on left field, where they’ll have to decide between the veteran Gurriel and the youngster Lawlar.

Another solution could come at the designated hitter spot. Arizona has gotten miserable production at DH, with their 66 wRC+ at the position ranking the fourth worst in MLB this season. Theoretically, the Diamondbacks could rotate Waldschmidt, Lawlar, and Gurriel between the three spots.

As the Diamondbacks find themselves in Wild Card contention at the season’s one-third point, the trajectory of their season has changed. They still have about six weeks to go before making a hard decision on whether to buy at the trade deadline, but it’s a very different direction from where they were a year ago.