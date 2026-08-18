New Ketel Marte Details Emerge During Diamondbacks vs Red Sox Series

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the middle of a series against the Boston Red Sox. Earlier Monday, news broke about Ketel Marte.

The Red Sox took the Diamondbacks to the cleaners in Game 1, defeating Arizona 11-1.

New Details Emerge Regarding Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks

MLB insider Francys Romero offered new insight into Marte’s situation.

“Ketel Marte did not report to Fenway Park today as he is dealing with personal matters, and the Dbacks have placed him on the restricted list. There is no estimated return date at this point. He is currently considered day-to-day, sources said,” Romero wrote on Monday night.

Prior to the start of Game 1 between the Diamondbacks and Red Sox, Marte was put on the restricted list after he failed to report to Fenway Park.

The 32-year-old shortstop has recorded 21 home runs, 67 RBIs, and four stolen bases in 118 games.

Diamondbacks Flurry of Moves in the Wake of Ketel Marte’s Restricted List Placement