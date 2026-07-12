Diamondbacks Star Ketel Marte Makes His Future Plans in Arizona Clear

The Arizona Diamondbacks went on a miracle run to the World Series back in 2023, but since that point they’ve struggled to recapture the magic despite having a consistently talented team year in, year out.

This season, Arizona are off to a steady start again as they sit in second place in the National League West with a 48-47 record, putting them within 3.5 games of the final Wild Card spot in the National League in an incredibly crowded post-season race. That means they’ve got a very important trade deadline coming up, but despite interest in one of their biggest stars, he’s reportedly made it clear that he won’t be going anywhere.

Ketel Marte Won’t Accept a Trade out of Arizona

One of the Diamondbacks biggest stars for a long, long time has been middle infielder Ketel Marte, with the 32-year-old establishing himself as one of the best players at his position over the past four years. He and the team have managed to have plenty of success over that span, but according to reports, he’s drawing immense interest ahead of the trade deadline, with the Tampa Bay Rays named as a contending team that could target the veteran infielder.

However, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Marte has absolutely no interest in leaving Arizona, with the veteran set to use his 10-and-5 rights that give him the power to veto any trade to do just that.

While he started his big league career with the Seattle Mariners, Marte has been with the Diamondbacks since 2017, and over the past decade he’s clearly become comfortable in the desert, with no plans on leaving anytime soon, even if a top contender comes calling.

Should Ketel Marte Stay With the Arizona Diamondbacks?

In those nine years with Arizona, Marte and the team have made the post-season just twice, with the World Series run in 2023 the highlight of his time spent with the team, but for many players, there’s much more to their decisions than potential playoff success.

For some, it’s all about how they’re treated off the field and for others, it’s about being comfortable and not wanting to move. While it’s unclear what Marte’s motivations are, he’s been incredibly loyal to Arizona throughout his career, an organization that has seen him grow from a talented young player to a genuine All-Star caliber second baseman, and in 2026, he’s off to another fantastic start with 17 home runs and 54 RBI through his first 91 games played.

Ahead of last season, Marte signed a six-year, $116.5 million deal with Arizona, making it clear that he sees the Diamondbacks as his team, and even if a team like Tampa Bay or the New York Yankees come calling, he’s made it clear to the team that he doesn’t want to go anywhere, but when push comes to shove, we’ll see if his loyalty to the team remain if they fall further out of the post-season race.